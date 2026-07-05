Water supply to be disrupted in parts of Delhi due to maintenance work. Check if your area is affected

Parts of south, southeast, and Lutyens’ Delhi are likely to face water supply disruptions on Monday and Tuesday due to work on two Delhi Jal Board (DJB) pipelines, senior government officials said. This work is likely to impact water supply between July 6 morning to July 7 evening. (Representational Image)

As per an advisory issued by the NDMC, areas under it are likely to face disruption on July 6 (evening supply) and July 7 (morning supply). The affected areas include Golf Links, Bharti Nagar, Lodhi Estate, Khan Market, Prithviraj road, Shahjahan road, Delhi HC area, Pandara road, Jor Bagh, Janpath, Kidhwai Nagar, the President’s Estate and Safdarjung airport area.

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A senior DJB official explained that the Greater Kailash main supply line is being connected to a new pipeline laid for the expansion of Taimoor Nagar/Maharani Bagh drain. “The GK main line is being connected to a new line due to ongoing work of Taimoor Nagar drain expansion. Widening of the drain is being carried out as per the orders to the Delhi High Court to resolve the waterlogging problems in south east Delhi region,” the official added.

Delhi High Court in an order on May 29 had directed speedy construction of the boundary wall of Taimoor Nagar drain as well as the interconnection of newly laid 1,500mm water line (GK main) near Khizrabad village, Taimoor Nagar drain with the existing water line. The old line will ultimately be removed from the entry of drain which empties into Yamuna. This work is likely to impact water supply between July 6 morning to July 7 evening.

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Affected areas The affected areas from this pipeline work include Asian Games Village, Khel Gaon, Hauz Khas, Gulmohar Park, Green Park, Malviya Nagar, Chhatarpur, Mehrauli, Vasant Kunj all pockets, Deer Park area and adjoining areas. These also include catchment areas of Sarai Kale Khan reservoir –- Sarai Kale Khan, Siddharth Nagar, Ashram, Sunlight Colony-1 Hari Nagar Ashram, Jangpura-B and adjoining areas; Apollo reservoir; Sarita Vihar reservoir, East of Kailash; South Delhi areas including Geetanjali Enclave, Navjeevan Vihar, Saket, Malviya Nagar, Chirag Delhi, IGNOU, Sarvapriya Vihar, GK-2 , GK-3, Alakhnanda, DDA Flats Kalkaji, CR Park.

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Meanwhile, the second repair work includes maintenance works in 1,900 mm south Delhi main supply line of Sonia Vihar water treatment plant. The supply for catchment areas will be impacted for eight hours starting July 6 at 10am.

The impacted areas include east and southeast areas like Kailash Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, CWG Village, Patparganj, Okhla, Zakir Nagar, Batla House, Siddharth Enclave, Bharti Nagar, Rabindra Nagar.