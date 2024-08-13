Waterlogging after rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, more showers expected today

Several parts of Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) received light rain on Tuesday morning, a day after heavy rainfall caused waterlogging woes in the city. A commuter wades through a waterlogged road after rain, at New Friends Colony in New Delhi. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital is likely to witness more light showers with a generally cloudy sky throughout the day. However, no advisory has been issued.

The minimum temperature in the city settled two notches below normal at 25 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 33 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the humidity level at 8:30 am was at 97 per cent.

Heavy rain lashed the national capital and adjoining regions earlier on Sunday and Monday, leading to waterlogging in several parts of the city. Two road stretches in Delhi—one near the Mandi House roundabout and the second near the Windsor Place roundabout—were also damaged due to the heavy rainfall.

On Sunday, vehicle breakdowns and uprooted trees added to the chaos in Delhi and Gurugram, which have struggled to keep their heads above water during an unpredictable monsoon.

The Delhi traffic police had also issued advisories, urging people to avoid waterlogged stretches.

According to weather officials, two cyclonic circulations – one over northeast Rajasthan and another over southeast Uttar Pradesh – have caused rain mayhem, apart from the monsoon trough passing over Delhi and NCR.

IMD predictions in other cities

Meanwhile, according to the weather department, heavy to very heavy rain, with extremely heavy rain at isolated places, is likely over east Rajasthan on Tuesday.

“Heavy rain at isolated places is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and west Rajasthan. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely at isolated places over Northwest India except Uttar Pradesh,” the IMD wrote in its bulletin.