Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Waterlogging persisting for about an hour after rain normal, says Delhi CM

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 19, 2025 05:26 AM IST

The remarks on the issue come amid the BJP government’s ongoing works to prevent a waterlogging repeat this year. For the past two months, agencies such as PWD, MCD and I&FC, and NDMC have been carrying out cleaning and desilting of drains in the city

Waterlogging persisting for around an hour after rains is normal, the chief minister said on Wednesday, as “drainage systems or stormwater drains cannot absorb that much water all at once”.

Commuters wade through a severely waterlogged road after rainfall near Vikas Marg, at ITO in New Delhi last month.
Commuters wade through a severely waterlogged road after rainfall near Vikas Marg, at ITO in New Delhi last month.

However, if rainwater persists for a longer duration than that, drains will be checked for blockages, she said.

The CM’s remarks came while addressing concerns related to the annual waterlogging crisis in the city, especially during the monsoon rains.

“During rainfall...water accumulation is natural. There is no frying pan beneath the surface which will evaporate the water instantly. If the water clears out within 30 minutes to an hour, it’s natural. But if it takes longer, that’s when it becomes problematic. It may be due to a blockage, a narrow drain, or lack of connectivity, which will require inspection,” Gupta said.

The remarks on the issue come amid the BJP government’s ongoing works to prevent a waterlogging repeat this year. For the past two months, agencies such as PWD, MCD and I&FC, and NDMC have been carrying out cleaning and desilting of drains in the city, and at some places old stormwater pipelines have been changed. Leaders and officials have claimed that Delhi will not see waterlogging this year.

Since the onset of rains this year in the city, PWD and MCD has reportedly received several complaints of waterlogging in multiple areas. While it did not rain on Wednesday, on Tuesday, MCD said it received 14 waterlogging complaints from areas such as Vasant Kunj, Karampura, Bhalswa dairy, Rohini, Mukherjee Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Kirti Nagar and Naraina village.

The city saw 10.4mm of rainfall between 8.30am and 5.30pm on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Gupta denied claims of waterlogging near the infamous Minto Bridge during rainfall on Tuesday evening. She said that areas prone to waterlogging have been identified and steps are being taken to fix the same.

“The government has only been in power briefly but we have taken extensive steps to ensure that the city does not face waterlogging concerns this year,” Gupta said.

Leaders of the AAP, including former CM Atishi, slammed the government for waterlogging in several areas following rains on Tuesday.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Waterlogging persisting for about an hour after rain normal, says Delhi CM
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now! Start 14 Days Free Trial
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On