New Delhi, The family of 25-year-old Kamal Dhyani, who died after falling into a 15-feet-deep pit in west Delhi's Janakpuri, on Friday said they desperately searched for him the entire night, going from one police station to another, and alleged that authorities failed to help them despite repeated pleas. We desperately searched for him all night: Delhi biker's family as they blame police for his death

The police said around 7 am, they received a PCR call regarding a body lying inside a pit at a DJB construction site in Janakpuri. Subsequently, the family of the deceased was informed about the incident.

Kamal's family and friends alleged that police failed to act despite repeated pleas even as the victim's phone kept ringing through the night, but the police refuted the claims.

A senior police officer said that Naresh and Karan, the young man's brothers, came to the Janakpuri police station around 2.45 am and reported that Kamal had been missing for hours.

"We attempted to trace his location and found that his last known location was near the district park. Despite conducting a search, he could not be located," a senior police officer said.

The police said they attempted to narrow down the location of the mobile phone tower and conducted search operations during the night, but were unable to trace him.

Police personnel were also sent along with the family to conduct searches, the officer said.

The victim's family has alleged negligence on the part of the DJB but also suspects foul play in the biker's death.

The police, however, have ruled out any foul play and called it an 'unfortunate incident', and said they are investigating all angles.

Kamal's friend Mayank said, "Raat bhar dhundha hai, police help kar deti to shyad raat ko mil jata, der nahi hoti to kya pata zindagi bach jati. ."

His friend recalled that Kamal was on his way home and told him he would reach in 15 minutes.

"We waited for 30 minutes. After that, we called him around 10 times, but he did not pick up any of the calls. We became worried, especially as many people have been getting kidnapped," he said, adding that Kamal's last call was at 11.30 pm.

Recalling a night of desperate search for his brother, Karan said family and friends fanned out across west and northwest Delhi, visited at least seven to eight police stations, including Janakpuri, Sagarpur, Vikaspuri and Rohini.

Before walking into the Janakpuri police station, Karan along with some friends went to Vikaspuri police station where they were informed that the police had no information of any bike accident.

The officials at Janakpuri police station said they took the missing person's mobile number and tracked his location near Possangipur Park.

A police team along with family members carried out a search in the park and nearby areas but despite hours of efforts neither Kamal nor his vehicle were located, the police said.

Kamal's details, photograph, and vehicle information were also circulated, they said.

"We roamed on streets the entire night," he said, adding that he requested them to trace his phone, which was still ringing but no one helped him.

Karan said Kamal's phone remained active through the night, adding to the family's anxiety.

He also alleged that police provided them a location, but that did not match.

"They told us searching at night was not possible and that a complaint could only be registered in the morning," Karan alleged.

The news of Kamal's death came early Friday morning when Karan decided to call his brother's phone once again. This time the call was answered, but by the police, who informed him about the tragic incident.

"They told us they had found his body. We rushed to the spot, police found Kamal's body and his motorcycle lying inside the pit on a road which he used to commute daily," Karan said.

"When we reached the spot, we were not allowed to see him," Kamal's friend Mayank alleged.

Kamal was was one of three brothers.

"Kamal and Karan are twins. We have not informed his mother so far, she is crying and want to see Kamal as we told her that he is in hospital under treatment," Mayank said.

The Delhi Police on Friday registered an FIR against a contractor and officials of the Delhi Jal Board over the motorcyclist's death.

"We have registered an FIR under Section 105 of the BNS at Janakpuri Police Station against the contractor and concerned officials of Delhi Jal Board," the senior police officer said.

The officer said that investigation is being carried out on priority and strict legal action will taken against the guilty as per law.

The Delhi government has ordered a probe into the matter.

