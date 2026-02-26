Weekend events you can’t miss in Delhi (Feb 27-March 1)

*A beacon for the arts The show in Triveni Kala Sangam traces its inspiring journey through rare archival photographs, curated exhibitions. (Culture Now website)

From two rented rooms above a Connaught Place café to a cultural cornerstone, Triveni Kala Sangam marks 75 years with a celebratory showcase. The show traces its inspiring journey through rare archival photographs, curated exhibitions and public talks, alongside live music, dance and theatre. A special heritage menu adds nostalgic flavour, as Delhi’s creative community gathers to honour a legacy shaped by art, resilience and vision.

When: Feb 27- March 15, 11 am

Where: 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House

Entry: Free

*One track, many choices

Set on a railway platform, the theatre production Aakhri Local Only promises a stirring celebration of humour, drama and heartfelt moments into one compelling showcase. With acclaimed performers Darsheel Safary, Himani Shivpuri, Makarand Deshpande and Rajendra Gupta leading the charge, the festival captures the charm and immediacy of the stage. Expect powerful performances, sharp storytelling and an evening that reminds audiences why theatre remains timeless and transformative.

When: February 28, 8 pm

Where: Nexus, Select Citywalk, Saket

Entry: Prices start at ₹499

* Catch a comedy act by Gurleen Pannu

Get ready to laugh your heart out with ‘Pannu Yaar’, the stand-up comedy show by stand-up comedian Gurleen Pannu. Known for her razor-sharp observational humour and relatable anecdotes drawn from everyday life, Gurleen serves up a delicious blend of wit, charm, and unapologetic laughs that hit close to home. Whether you’re navigating adulthood or just need a good giggle, this show promises non-stop fun and bursts of joy.

When: March 1, 6 pm

Where: DLF Cyberhub, Gurugram

Entry: Prices start at ₹599