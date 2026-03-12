Weekend events you can’t miss in Delhi (March 13-15)

* Bassi brings the laughs Comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi has built a massive following through his videos and tours across the country. (Anubhav Singh Bassi Facebook page)

Comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi returns to Delhi with his latest stand-up special, Kisi Ko Batana Mat, promising an evening packed with anecdotes and his trademark deadpan humour. Known for his laidback storytelling and relatable tales about college life, friendships, and everyday misadventures, Bassi has built a massive following through his videos and tours across the country and around the world. After the success of Bas Kar Bassi, this fresh set brings together laugh-out-loud stories from some of life’s most awkward moments.

When: March 13 and 14, 7 pm

Where: Talkatora Indoor Stadium

Entry: Prices start at ₹999

* Shadows of the past

History, folklore and urban legend come together on a heritage walk at Firoz Shah Kotla Fort led by heritage enthusiast Ratnendu Ray. The walk, titled Spirits, Socialists and Mlechhas, explores the layered past of the 14th-century citadel built by Firoz Shah Tughlaq — once the heart of the medieval city of Firozabad.

Today, the ruins are also famous for the Ashoka pillar within the complex, and for those who leave letters for djinns believed to inhabit the site. The fort complex includes Jami Masjid, an ancient still-in-use mosque built on a series of underground cells made of quartzite stone. Curated under Intach’s heritage walks initiative, step in to experience a blend of archival research with engaging storytelling.

When: March 14, 8 am

Where: Firoz Shah Kotla Fort (meeting point)

Entry: To register, email intachheritagewalks@gmail.com

* An evening of classical melodies

Attend an evocative recital of Hindustani classical music at Spic Macay’s Sangeet Sudha. The evening will feature vocalist Madhup Mudgal, known for his soulful khayal renditions and deeply meditative musical style, accompanied by harmonium player Vinay Mishra and tabla exponent Kharak Singh. The performance will present a serene exploration of ragas within the historic, open-air setting of the Humayun’s Tomb complex.

When: March 13, 4.30 pm

Where: Humayun’s Tomb Site Museum

Entry: Free

*A play on modern love

Satire meets relationship drama in The Open Couple, a witty stage adaptation of the celebrated play by Dario Fo and Franca Rame. Designed and directed by Sandeep Rawat, the production hilariously unpacks the fragile dynamics of an open marriage as a husband’s liberal ideals begin to crumble when his wife challenges his hypocrisy.

Featuring actors Ankit Kumar, Aastha Nandwani, Harnoor Kaur Sukheja, Isha Sharma and Kapil Nair, the play blends farce, irony and emotional twists while holding a mirror up to society’s double standards.

When: March 14, 4 pm

Where: The Piano Man, Gurugram

Entry: Prices start at ₹499. Tickets are available on thepianoman.in

* Dance meets philosophy

The Bengaluru-based Attakkalari Centre for Movement Arts brings its latest production, Sonnet of Samsara, to Delhi. The immersive, promenade performance explores the cyclical nature of Samsara — worldly pursuits, karmic cycles, and transmigration.

Conceived by choreographer Jayachandran Palazhy, the contemporary dance work draws from philosophical ideas of rebirth and transformation through a powerful blend of movement, theatre and multimedia. The 25th anniversary celebration includes a lecture presentation offering insight into Attakkalari’s artistic journey and creative processes over the years.

When: March 13, 10.15 am (Lecture) and March 14, 7.30 pm (Performance)

Where: British Council, New Delhi (Lecture) and Abhimanch Auditorium (Performance)

Entry: Free