Weekend events you can’t miss in Delhi-NCR (Jan 30, 31, Feb 1)

What: Grammy-nominated American alt-folk band The Lumineers are set to make their India debut with a performance in Delhi-NCR as part of their ongoing world tour. Formed in 2005 in New Jersey, the band is best known for feel-good anthems such as Ho Hey!, Stubborn Love, and Ophelia. Tune in live!

When: February 1; 5 pm onwards

Where: HUDA Grounds, Sector 29, Gurugram

Entry: Prices start at ₹4,000

Adventures at dawn: Bird walk

What: As migratory birds flock to the city, head out for a Sunday morning of bird-watching at the Okhla sanctuary. With guidance from ornithologists and avid bird-watchers, the walk by the New Delhi Nature Society promises delights for people of all ages and skill levels. Feathered friends you can expect to spot include the northern pintail, painted stork, and bar-headed geese, among many others.

When: February 1; 7 am onwards

Where: Okhla Bird Sanctuary

Entry: ₹400; tickets available on ndns.in

Look back in wonder: INTACH Utsav

What: The annual INTACH Utsav returns to the city this week, with a four-day line-up of guided heritage walks, cultural performances, workshops, and talks on conservation, food history, photography, and the history of Indian crafts. Four walks are planned during the festival, one each at Safdarjung’s Tomb, Humayun’s Tomb and Museum, the Lotus Temple, and the Old Fort. In addition, attend talks on the history of millets and the perfumes of Kannauj. There’s something for everyone.

When: January 28 to 31; 11 am to 8 pm

Where: Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage, Lodhi Estate

Entry: Free

Are We Human?: An exploration of life in the digital age

What: In a world shaped by technology, a pertinent question arises: What is the impact of this evolving world on our society and our selves? An exhibition by Khoj Studio, titled Are We Human?, aims to explore this question. The two-site exhibition has works by artists from India, Australia, the Netherlands, Taiwan, UK, Japan and Germany, among other countries, and explores subjects such as surveillance, identity and intimacy in the digital age.

When: January 30 to February 10; 3 pm to 5 pm (DLF Avenue); and January 30 to February 28; 5 pm to 7 pm (Khoj Studios)

Where: DLF Avenue and Khoj Studios

Entry: Free