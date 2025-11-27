Weekend events you can’t miss in Delhi-NCR (Nov 28-30)

Spinning art from straw Lithuanian artist Vida Sniečkuvienė. (Facebook / Embassy of Lithuania in India)

Swinging sodai straw gardens, a Lithuanian art form that is recognised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as part of the country’s intangible heritage, is now in Delhi, in the form of an exhibition at the National Crafts Museum and Hastkala Academy, until December 11.

Expect hanging ornaments made from the stalks of foodgrains. Once the grain is harvested, the straw is treated and turned into geometric structures that traditionally find space over a family dining table at home.

The works on display in Delhi are the creations of Lithuanian artist Vida Sniečkuvienė, who arrived a few days ago, like a gentle version of Rumpelstiltskin, bearing two suitcases of straw that he painstakingly turned into art.

When: On till December 11; 10 am to 6 pm

Where: National Crafts Museum and Hastkala Academy, Bhairong Marg

Entry: Free

Heritage Dialogues at Humayun’s Tomb

The second edition of The Heritage Dialogues at the Humayun’s Tomb World Heritage Museum promise fresh perspective on Indian textiles, as celebrated designer David Abraham of Abraham & Thakore and Iba Mallai, an eri-silk designer from Meghalaya, talk sense and sustainability. The session, titled Indian Textiles for Tomorrow - Memory, Identity & Creative Freedom, will focus on how heritage and sustainability can coexist.

When: November 28, Friday; 6.30 pm

Where: Humayun’s Tomb World Heritage Museum auditorium

Entry: Free;Register via @HumayunWorldHeritageMuseum on Instagram

Tune up: Christmas chorals are here

Kick off the Christmas celebrations this weekend, with a 60-minute performance produced by Capital City Minstrels at India Habitat Centre (IHC). Presented in two sections, the evening celebrates diverse choral music styles with an offering of contemporary and classic Christmas songs. Nise Meruno, a noted concert pianist from Nagaland, will lead the groups.

When: November 29, Saturday; 7.30 pm

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre

Entry: Prices start at ₹200; tickets are available on bookmyshow.com and at the Programmes desk at IHC

Rhythm and blues: Dastangoi infused with live music

Spend an evening immersed in tales of the iconic ghazal and thumri exponent Begum Akhtar as theatre artist Kafeel Jafri and singer Yusra Naqvi present Dastan-e-Akhtari, an evening of Dastangoi fused with live music. The 90-minute performance delves into the life of Akhtar, anecdotes reflecting its many highs and lows, as well as, of course, her thumris, dadras and ghazals.

When: November 28, Friday; 8 pm to 9.30 pm

Where: Odd Bird Theatre, Dhan Mill, Chhatarpur Hills

Entry: Prices start at ₹350; tickets are available on oddbirdtheatre.com

Jaipur in Delhi: A heritage walk

What was the imprint of the kingdom of Amer on Delhi? What do the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place and Jantar Mantar have to do with Amer? Noted historian Swapna Liddle has answers, as she leads a heritage walk through Connaught Place titled Jaipur in Delhi, as part of the weekly walks organised by Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH).

When: November 29, Saturday; 9 am to 11 am

Entry: To register, email intachheritagewalks@gmail.com