Weekly markets shut down in Delhi for violating plastic rules

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) issued closure notices to at least five weekly markets over the last month asking them to suspend operations for an indefinite period due to violation of the ban on single-use plastic (SUP).

Shukra bazaar or the Friday market in Keshavpuram is the latest market to be shut. MCD issued a closure notice on February 20, saying that on February 17 (Friday), an MCD team found a large number of vendors using polythene bags under 120 microns. “Due to the violations of the guidelines issued in respect of SUP, the weekly Friday bazaar of Keshavpuram is suspended with immediate effect till further orders,” the notice issued by the administrative officer of the Keshavpuram zone said.

According to an MCD spokesperson, zonal authorities carried out drives in markets as well as weekly bazaars in Keshavpuram as part of a 100-day action plan against SUP. Last month, MCD suspended the Tuesday weekly bazaar at Pitampura and the Wednesday bazaar near Kashmiri apartments, Saraswati Vihar, to “send a message” to all weekly bazaars and markets to ensure compliance with the ban. “The suspended bazaars were allowed to function after one week as long as they complied with the ban,” the MCD spokesperson said. He added that later, two more bazaars in Keshavpuram were shut.

National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI) estimates that there are at least 150,000 vendors in the city whose livelihood depends on weekly markets, most of which are held in the eastern and western parts of Delhi. While the number of weekly markets has grown exponentially, the number of notified ones is 280.

Vendor associations, meanwhile, alleged that all vendors in these markets are being harassed and penalised due to the actions of a few people. “If 10 vendors are using plastic bags, MCD cannot inflict collective punishment on all 300 street vendors of a weekly market,” Arvind Singh, co-ordinator of NASVI, said.