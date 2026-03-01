What does Pink Saheli Card mean for Delhi's women residents? Check eligibility
The scheme, titled ‘Pink Saheli Smart Card Yojana’, offers free and unlimited travel in DTC and cluster buses to women and transgender residents of Delhi.
In a move aimed at improving safety and convenience for women and transgender commuters, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will introduce a Pink Card for bus travel in the national capital. The cards will be formally launched on March 2 as part of the Pink Saheli Smart Card Yojana.
The initiative is part of Rekha Gupta-led BJP government’s effort to digitise bus services and streamline travel. The card will replace the existing pink paper tickets and allow eligible commuters to travel without repeatedly interacting with conductors, as per media reports.
The scheme, titled Pink Saheli Smart Card Yojana, offers free, unlimited travel on DTC and cluster buses to women residents of Delhi aged 12 years and above.
The Pink Smart Card will function as a digital identity card.
It will display the applicant’s name, photograph, QR code and other basic details. Commuters can simply tap the card and take their seat.
The card can also be used for travel on the Delhi Metro after a top-up.
Eligibility criteria
Applicants must meet the following conditions, as per details in news reports over the past few months:
- Must be a woman or a transgender
- Must be 12 years of age or above
- Must possess a valid identity proof, such as anAadhaar card or aVoter ID
Documents required
Applicants will need the following documents:
- Aadhaar card or Voter ID
- Passport-size photograph
- Address proof
- Valid mobile number or email ID
How to apply online
Eligible applicants can apply through the official DTC or Delhi Transport portal by following these steps:
1. Visit the official DTC or Delhi Transport website.
2. Fill in the online application form (Pink Saheli Card application form).
3. Upload the required documents.
4. Submit the form and wait for verification.
5. The Pink Saheli Smart Card will be delivered to the applicant’s registered address by post after approval.
The scheme is expected to benefit thousands of daily commuters across Delhi.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.