What does Pink Saheli Card mean for Delhi's women residents? Check eligibility

In a move aimed at improving safety and convenience for women and transgender commuters, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will introduce a Pink Card for bus travel in the national capital. The cards will be formally launched on March 2 as part of the Pink Saheli Smart Card Yojana. Eligible women will be allowed to travel free on DTC buses. (PTI)

The initiative is part of Rekha Gupta-led BJP government’s effort to digitise bus services and streamline travel. The card will replace the existing pink paper tickets and allow eligible commuters to travel without repeatedly interacting with conductors, as per media reports.

The scheme, titled Pink Saheli Smart Card Yojana, offers free, unlimited travel on DTC and cluster buses to women residents of Delhi aged 12 years and above.

The Pink Smart Card will function as a digital identity card.

It will display the applicant’s name, photograph, QR code and other basic details. Commuters can simply tap the card and take their seat.

The card can also be used for travel on the Delhi Metro after a top-up.

Eligibility criteria Applicants must meet the following conditions, as per details in news reports over the past few months:

Must be a woman or a transgender

Must be 12 years of age or above

Must possess a valid identity proof, such as anAadhaar card or aVoter ID Documents required Applicants will need the following documents:

Aadhaar card or Voter ID

Passport-size photograph

Address proof

Valid mobile number or email ID How to apply online Eligible applicants can apply through the official DTC or Delhi Transport portal by following these steps:

1. Visit the official DTC or Delhi Transport website.

2. Fill in the online application form (Pink Saheli Card application form).

3. Upload the required documents.

4. Submit the form and wait for verification.

5. The Pink Saheli Smart Card will be delivered to the applicant’s registered address by post after approval.

The scheme is expected to benefit thousands of daily commuters across Delhi.