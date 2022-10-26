Why Indonesia featured in Kejriwal's Lakshmi-Ganesha on currency note appeal

In an appeal that could draw sharp reactions from the BJP and other parties, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider including the images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh on currency notes in India to "improve the economic situation of the country".

Citing Indonesia's example which inscribed Lord Ganesha on the 20,000 rupiah note, Kejriwal said at a press briefing, "If Indonesia can do it; choose Ganesh Ji, so can we... I will write to the centre tomorrow or the day after tomorrow to appeal for it... we need the almighty's blessings apart from the efforts to settle the economic condition of the country."

"As I said we have to make a lot of effort to improve the economic situation of our country. But also with that, we need blessings from Gods and Goddesses. The whole country will get blessings if, on currency notes, there is a photo of Ganesh Ji and Lakshmi ji on one side and Gandhi ji on the other side," Kejriwal said.

“Indonesia is a Muslim country. There are 85 per cent Muslims and only 2 per cent Hindus but there is a picture of Shri Ganesh ji on the currency,” the Delhi CM added.

Indonesia has a 20,000 rupiah note on which Lord Ganesha is inscribed. It is the only country to have Lord Ganesha on a currency note. Along with the Lord Ganesha image, there is a picture of Ki Hajar Dewantara in the front. The backside of the note has a picture of a classroom with children studying.

Indonesia is the world’s most populous Muslim country and its third-largest democracy.

The Indonesian government has officially recognised six religions: Islam, Protestantism, Roman Catholicism, Hinduism, Buddhism and Confucianism. Only a meagre 1.7 per cent of the population are Hindus. Yet, the country shares a beautiful history with Hinduism, including several historical sites, which show the long association of Indonesians with the Hindu religion.

Parts of Indonesia were once under the rule of the Chola dynasty when a slew of temples was constructed there. Lord Ganesha's status as the god of wisdom, art and science could be one of the reasons he was featured on the currency note.

