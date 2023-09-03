‘Why is he silent now?’: Delhi BJP chief slams Kejriwal on Udhayanidhi's ‘Sanatana’ remark

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party unit chief Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday questioned chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the remark made by Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on ‘Sanatana Dharma’.



“I want to know why (Delhi CM) Arvind Kejriwal is silent now. He has been trying to show himself as a protector of Hinduism, but why is he silent now”? the Delhi BJP chief told PTI.



The saffron party has launched a ferocious attack on the I.N.D.I.A alliance, of which Kejriwal is also a member, over remarks made by the DMK leader.



Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh told ANI,"...There are different religions, castes and languages in India. It's our beauty that despite this we live together...On Udhayanidhi 's statement, I just want to say that in India we should respect every religion and no one should make a comment on another's religion".



Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, sparked a massive controversy by saying Sanatana was against the idea of social justice and that it had to be eradicated.



“A few things cannot be opposed, that should be abolished only. We can't oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or corona. We have to eradicate this, that's how we have to eradicate Sanatana. Rather opposing Sanatana it should be eradicated", he said.



After the controversy escalated, Udhayanidhi took to X (formerly Twitter) to defend his statement. “I never called for the genocide of people who are following Sanatan Dharma. Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion. Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality. I stand firmly by every word I have spoken. I spoke on behalf of the oppressed & marginalized, who suffer due to the Sanatan Dharma”, the DMK leader said.



Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda along with several ministers and chief ministers from the ruling party have slammed the DMK and the opposition bloc.



“Stalin's son, Udayanidhi Stalin says that 'Sanatan Dharma' should be abolished. He says that like dengue and malaria, 'Sanatan Dharma' should be abolished. They have no hesitation while making such statements. Is Udayanidhi's statement a part of the INDIA alliance's political strategy”, Nadda said at a public rally in UP's Chitrakoot.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI file)