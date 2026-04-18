Wildlife SOS rescues 50kg flapshell turtle from polluted east Delhi waterbody

NGO Wildlife SOS rescued a 50kg Indian flapshell turtle from near a polluted water body in east Delhi’s Mandoli on Friday. The resident placed the turtle in a container and alerted the NGO, which sent a team to secure it (HT)

The NGO said it received a call from a local resident who spotted the turtle struggling near the water body in Harsh Vihar. The resident placed the turtle in a container and alerted the NGO, which sent a team to secure it.

The Indian flapshell turtle is listed as Vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List of threatened species. It is also afforded the highest level of legal protection in India, being listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. NGO officials said its survival is threatened by increasing urbanisation, water pollution and habitat loss.

The turtle had minor abrasions on its shell and body, which officials said were likely caused by its proximity to an asphalt road and surrounding debris. The NGO said no major injuries were found and the animal was later released into a suitable habitat.

“This rescue highlights the critical role of citizen awareness in safeguarding urban wildlife. The timely intervention by the local family prevented the turtle from further distress in a hazardous environment and enabled a safe and controlled rescue,” the NGO said in a statement.

“It is unfortunate to find our local aquatic wildlife struggling to adapt to the pollution we have caused. As we approach summer, our collaboration with citizens will be even more important for timely wildlife rescue operations,” said Wasim Akram, director, sustainability and special projects, Wildlife SOS.