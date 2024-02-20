 Will it rain in Delhi today? Here's what IMD forecast says | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Delhi / Will it rain in Delhi today? Here's what IMD forecast says

Will it rain in Delhi today? Here's what IMD forecast says

ByHT News Desk
Feb 20, 2024 10:16 AM IST

IMD said that adjoining areas of Delhi including Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Amroha, Moradabad will also receive moderate rainfall along with the national capital.

New Delhi: The weather department has forecast more showers in the national capital on Tuesday. Taking to X, IMD said that adjoining areas of Delhi including Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar, Rampur, Siyana, Sambhal, Billari, Milak, Chandausi, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, and Bareilly will receive light to moderate rainfall along with the national capital.

Commuters during light rain in NCR.
Commuters during light rain in NCR.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest forecast, “Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar, Rampur, Siyana, Sambhal, Billari, Milak, Chandausi, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Bareilly (U.P.) during next 2 hours.”

“Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Farukhnagar, Sohana, Rewari (Haryana) Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Anupshahar,” it said.

The national capital received rainfall in the early hours of Tuesday. Videos posted by news agency ANI showed Delhi soaked with rain in the wee hours.

Apart from the National Capital Region, heavy rains also lashed the Srinagar district in Jammu and Kashmir which saw a sudden dip in temperature owing to the showers. Thunderstorms with light to moderate-intensity rain was witnessed in Haryana and Rajasthan.

On Monday, strong and gusty surface winds swept the national capital at an average speed of 50km/hour. The weather department has said similar conditions will prevail in the capital for the next two days along with partially cloudy skies. IMD said Delhi’s maximum temperature will drop to 27°C by Wednesday and to 25°C by Friday. The minimum temperature would remain between 10-12°C over the next three days, the weather department said.

(With agencies' inputs)

