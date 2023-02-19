Home / Cities / Delhi News / Will spare no effort to make life easier for people of Ladakh: PM Modi

Will spare no effort to make life easier for people of Ladakh: PM Modi

Updated on Feb 19, 2023 10:15 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the comment tagging a tweet by Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal in which he said the Modi government approved ₹1,681.51 crore for the construction of the 4.1-km-long Shinkun La tunnel to be completed by 2025 to provide all-weather connectivity to Ladakh

BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal with residents of Lungnak valley of Zanskar. (PTI (video grab))
ByAgencies, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that his government will leave no stone unturned to make life easier for the people of Ladakh.

He made the comment tagging a tweet by Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal in which he said the Modi government approved 1,681.51 crore for the construction of the 4.1-km-long Shinkun La tunnel to be completed by 2025 to provide all-weather connectivity to Ladakh.

“The residents of Lungnak Valley of Zanskar, the most backward region of Ladakh, welcomed and thanked Modi ji for this decision,” the Lok Sabha MP from the Union Territory said.

Tagging his tweet, Modi, in a tweet in Hindi, said, “We will leave no stone unturned to make life easier for the people of Ladakh.”

