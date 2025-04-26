Wind shift may disrupt flight ops at Delhi Airport from till May 4

Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport may be affected from April 26 to May 4 due to a change in wind direction, which is expected to shift to easterlies, the airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) announced on Friday. Passengers are advised to check with airlines in advance for any potential impacts, starting Saturday. Since Wednesday, wind direction around the IGI airport had been predominantly westerly, allowing for relatively smooth operations. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

The airport has faced severe flight delays and diversions since the closure of runway 28/10 on April 8 for an upgrade to its landing system (LPS). The remaining three runways are also impacted by the wind direction. When easterly winds prevail, departures are limited to two runways (09 and 11L), with arrivals confined to just one (11R) due to the orientation of the runways.

Since Wednesday, wind direction around the IGI airport had been predominantly westerly, allowing for relatively smooth operations. On Thursday, DIAL reported an on-time performance (OTP) of 83%.

DIAL issued a statement saying, “According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, easterly winds are expected from April 26 to May 4, 2025. This change may affect flight operations during this period. We are working closely with airlines and ATC to adjust flight schedules and minimize disruptions. Passengers are encouraged to contact their airline for updated flight information.”

The fourth runway is expected to reopen in the first week of May following a review meeting led by Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu. The closure of the runway had caused delays, with an average of 240 daily flight delays. The runway will be closed again for further upgrades by June 15, with the work slated for completion by September.