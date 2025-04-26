Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Wind shift may disrupt flight ops at Delhi Airport from till May 4

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 26, 2025 05:30 AM IST

The airport has faced flight delays since closure of runway 28/10 for an upgrade. The other three runways are also impacted by the wind direction

Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport may be affected from April 26 to May 4 due to a change in wind direction, which is expected to shift to easterlies, the airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) announced on Friday. Passengers are advised to check with airlines in advance for any potential impacts, starting Saturday.

Since Wednesday, wind direction around the IGI airport had been predominantly westerly, allowing for relatively smooth operations. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)
Since Wednesday, wind direction around the IGI airport had been predominantly westerly, allowing for relatively smooth operations. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

The airport has faced severe flight delays and diversions since the closure of runway 28/10 on April 8 for an upgrade to its landing system (LPS). The remaining three runways are also impacted by the wind direction. When easterly winds prevail, departures are limited to two runways (09 and 11L), with arrivals confined to just one (11R) due to the orientation of the runways.

Since Wednesday, wind direction around the IGI airport had been predominantly westerly, allowing for relatively smooth operations. On Thursday, DIAL reported an on-time performance (OTP) of 83%.

DIAL issued a statement saying, “According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, easterly winds are expected from April 26 to May 4, 2025. This change may affect flight operations during this period. We are working closely with airlines and ATC to adjust flight schedules and minimize disruptions. Passengers are encouraged to contact their airline for updated flight information.”

The fourth runway is expected to reopen in the first week of May following a review meeting led by Union Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu. The closure of the runway had caused delays, with an average of 240 daily flight delays. The runway will be closed again for further upgrades by June 15, with the work slated for completion by September.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Wind shift may disrupt flight ops at Delhi Airport from till May 4
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On