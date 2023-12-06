close_game
Winter vacation in Delhi schools from Jan 1 to 6

Winter vacation in Delhi schools from Jan 1 to 6

HT News Desk
Dec 06, 2023 06:15 PM IST

Winter vacation in Delhi schools has been reduced from 15 to six days and will begin from January 1, 2024, a circular from the Directorate of Education said on Wednesday.

In a circular, the Directorate of Education said that the winter vacation for the academic session 2023-24 was scheduled to be from January 1, 2024 to January 15.

"However, in order to ensure that our students are not adversely affected due to the poor air quality in Delhi, a portion of winter Vacation was observed from November 9 to November 18," the DoE circular read.

The remaining portion of the winter vacation for academic session 2023-2024 is scheduled to be observed from January 1 to January 6, 2024.

"All the Heads of Schools of Delhi are hereby directed to disseminate this information among all the stakeholders including the teaching/non-teaching staff, students and parents," the circular added.

