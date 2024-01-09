Woman, 2-year-old son killed in west Delhi accident

A 32-year-old woman and her two-year-old son were killed while a 32-year-old man sustained injuries after being hit by an allegedly speeding bike on a busy road in Punjabi Bagh in west Delhi on Monday evening, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday. The woman and her two sons were on their way to the railway station to board a train to Madhya Pradesh to attend a wedding, their relatives said. (Representational image)

The woman’s 12-year-old elder son escaped unhurt. The woman and her two sons were on their way to the railway station to board a train to Madhya Pradesh to attend a wedding, their relatives said.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Vichitra Veer identified the deceased as Seema Devi and her son Daksh and the injured man as Prashant Shrivastava, a resident of Nangloi.

Devi lived with her husband and her two sons in Madipur village and ran a grocery store.

Police said that Shrivastava’s statement was recorded and an FIR under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt), and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered. “The offending vehicle and owner have been identified and efforts are being made to arrest the accused,” the DCP added.

The suspect’s bike first hit Srivastava’s bike after which he fell on the road and then went on to hit Devi and her younger son. “She pushed her 12-year-old son immediately to save him,” a police officer aware of the matter said.

Devi’s brother, Abhilash Singh, 34, a resident of Madipur village, said that the family was going to the railway station to take the train to their native village Morena. “The elder son was holding the bags and my sister was holding the younger son. When the bike hit them, my sister pushed her elder son to save him. The impact was such that she and the younger son got hit badly,” he said.