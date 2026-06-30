Woman, 55, dies, husband critical after suicide bid using pesticide

New Delhi Police said that around 3am on Tuesday, the family’s neighbours called the Bindapur police station to inform that the family was not responding to their calls since Monday morning.

A 55-year-old woman died after she, along with her husband, allegedly attempted suicide by ingesting pesticide at their home in Dwarka’s Bindapur area, police said, adding that they also injectedtheir pet dog with the pesticide. The dog has also died.

The 56-year-old man, who survived the suicide bid, is currently undergoing treatment. Police said the man is a homeopathic doctor and also works as a part time cab driver. He allegedly told police that the family was in a financial distress, due to which they took the step.

Police said that around 3am on Tuesday, the family’s neighbours called the Bindapur police station to inform that the family was not responding to their calls since Monday morning.

“The family stays in Indira Park area. On reaching the spot, a 55-year-old woman was found dead while her husband was in semi-conscious state. Their dog was also found dead. The couple were shifted to hospital where the wife was declared brought dead and the husband is under treatment,” said a senior police officer.

Police also said the husband told the police that he and his family consumed pesticide on Monday morning to end their life due to financial woes.