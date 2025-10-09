Woman dies, friend injured after terrace fall in Delhi’s Hauz Qazi

A woman was killed and another was injured after falling off the terrace of central Delhi’s Hauz Qazi, police have said, adding that inquest proceedings have been initiated. Victims Sunita Kumari and Tripti Dubey, neighbours and close friends, were taking their daily terrace walk when the incident occurred, police said. (File photo)

Police identified the deceased woman as Sunita Kumari and her injured friend as Tripti Dubey, two neighbours and close friends, who took daily walks around the terrace of their adjoining houses.

A senior police officer said that a PCR call was received at 8:41pm and a man said that two people had tried to die by suicide by jumping off the terrace. When police reached the spot, they were informed that a woman, later identified as Sunita, was found lying dead in the narrow lane in front of the house with severe head injuries.

“Her skull was extensively damaged, apparently due to a fall from height,” the officer said.

By that time, Tripti had already been shifted to the hospital by her family members.

While the police have not officially ruled out suicide, they believe the deaths were accidental.

“From the enquiry conducted so far, it appears to be a case of fall from height. Further investigation is underway as per procedure,”the officer quoted above said.

He further said that the preliminary enquiry revealed that “as per their daily routine, they used to take walks together on the terrace of their adjoining houses”.

“Tripti’s brother said that shortly before the incident, he had gone to the terrace and asked his sister to come downstairs as it was getting late. Both the women appeared normal at the time, showing no signs of distress,” the officer said, adding that the brother then left with the two women still on the terrace.

A few minutes later, the brother heard a loud thud and, when he rushed out, he saw an injured Tripti and a motionless Sunita lying in lane. Tripti was immediately taken to the hospital by her family, where she is still unconscious and under treatment.

Police added that, since Sunita was recently married in February 2025, a magisterial inquiry into her death has also been initiated as well. She was at her parents’ house for treatment of her ailment.