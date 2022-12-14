Home / Cities / Delhi News / Woman found dead at Delhi flat; Murder case registered

Woman found dead at Delhi flat; Murder case registered

delhi news
Updated on Dec 14, 2022 03:48 PM IST

The Delhi police said that teams have been formed to analyse the CCTV footage and trace the accused person at the earliest

Prima facie, no external injury was found on the woman’s body. (Representative Image)
Prima facie, no external injury was found on the woman’s body. (Representative Image)
ByKarn Pratap Singh

The body of a 56-year-old woman was found inside the bedroom of her house at East Shalimar Bagh in northwest Delhi on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (northwest), Usha Rangnani said that a murder case has been registered and the police are probing it from all possible angles.

The incident came to fore around 10pm on Tuesday when the victim’s son, Chetan Madan, 25, returned from office and found the main door of the flat locked from outside. His mother’s mobile phone was switched off and he called the police and also informed neighbours about it. Madaan and his neighbours broke the lock and went inside the house, where they found his mother’s body on the bed.

“The woman, identified as Rajni Madan, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead. The body was shifted to a government hospital mortuary where autopsy was conducted and its report is awaited,” said DCP Rangnani.

Prima facie, no external injury was found on her body and entry into the flat was friendly, DCP said.

“As per statement of the son and facts pertaining to the incident, a case of murder has been registered at the Shalimar Bagh police station and investigation is on. Teams have been formed to analyse the CCTV footage and trace the accused person at the earliest. Further investigation is underway,” DCP added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Karn Pratap Singh

    Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out