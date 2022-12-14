Woman found dead at Delhi flat; Murder case registered

The body of a 56-year-old woman was found inside the bedroom of her house at East Shalimar Bagh in northwest Delhi on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (northwest), Usha Rangnani said that a murder case has been registered and the police are probing it from all possible angles.

The incident came to fore around 10pm on Tuesday when the victim’s son, Chetan Madan, 25, returned from office and found the main door of the flat locked from outside. His mother’s mobile phone was switched off and he called the police and also informed neighbours about it. Madaan and his neighbours broke the lock and went inside the house, where they found his mother’s body on the bed.

“The woman, identified as Rajni Madan, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead. The body was shifted to a government hospital mortuary where autopsy was conducted and its report is awaited,” said DCP Rangnani.

Prima facie, no external injury was found on her body and entry into the flat was friendly, DCP said.

“As per statement of the son and facts pertaining to the incident, a case of murder has been registered at the Shalimar Bagh police station and investigation is on. Teams have been formed to analyse the CCTV footage and trace the accused person at the earliest. Further investigation is underway,” DCP added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON