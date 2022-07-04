Woman jumps in front of moving train on DMRC’s Yellow Line, succumbs to injuries

A woman passenger on Monday morning allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at the Jor Bagh Metro station of DMRC’s Yellow Line. She succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital, officials confirmed.

The incident occurred around 10:50 am when she was spotted on the railway track near platform number one of the station. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), entrusted with security details across stations on the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) network, said their CCTV observer noticed the woman on camera and immediately rushed to the spot. However, a train was already approaching the station by the time he reached the spot.

“The CCTV observer rushed to the spot and tried to signal to the approaching train. The train operator was able to notice the observer from afar and applied emergency brakes, but by the time the train came to a halt, the woman was already hit,” a CISF official said.

The CISF said that the shift in-charge and station controller rushed to the spot, while the Delhi Metro Rail Police (DMRP) at Dilli Haat–INA station was also informed. The woman was pulled out of the tracks with assistance from the housekeeping staff and rushed to the nearby Safdarjung hospital. “At the hospital, the woman was declared brought dead. We are trying to gather more information on the passenger,” the CISF said.

According to DMRC, train services were impacted on the Yellow Line for around half an hour, from 11 am to 11:27 am. “The train was on its way to HUDA City Centre and services were normalised at 11:27 am. According to initial information, the woman was around 40 years old,” a DMRC spokesperson said.