Woman killed in Delhi's Kalkaji incident caregiver for son with cancer: Family

Tina Devi, 49, who died in the Kalkaji Mandir stage collapse on Sunday morning, had been visiting the temple every day since her youngest son was detected with blood cancer around four years ago, said her husband, Ved Prakash, 52, a vegetable vendor. Tina Devi (HT Photo)

Unlike other days, when she would return home after offering prayers at the temple, Tina stayed behind on Sunday to attend the annual Mata Jagran (religious event) that was organised at the Mahant Parisar in the temple, and watch performances by singers B Praak and Kanhaiya Mittal.

She was standing near an elevated platform made of wood and iron frames that was set up at the venue for families of the organisers and their VIP guests, when it collapsed on to her, the family said. Tina was the only person killed in the accident. Seventeen people, including women and children, were injured.

“My wife was a true believer. She believed that her faith in god will help cure our son, Varun (who goes by a single name). Her visits to Kalkaji Temple became part of her daily routine since he was diagnosed with blood cancer four years ago. We never stopped her,” said Prakash.

Tina was the only woman in the family. She is survived by her husband and three sons — Balraj, 29, Vikas, 24, and Varun, 21. Prakash said all his sons go by single names.

The family belongs to Rajasthan, but has been living in Delhi for the past 50 years, said Prakash.

On Sunday night, Tina was accompanied by her neighbours from Tughlakabad Extension in south Delhi.

Prakash said that he was at his vegetable shop in the neighbourhood when she left for the temple. Around 11.30pm, he returned home and learnt that she was still at the temple.

“Balraj called her around midnight and she told him she would return in half an hour,” said a grief-stricken Prakash.

“We were informed about her death by the police early in the morning,” he said, adding that her body was cremated on Monday afternoon.

Nearly 1,600 people attended the religious event where singer B Praak was performing at the main stage. However, the crowd swelled through the evening, triggering a stampede-like situation as the devotees began pushing towards the stage for a glimpse of the popular singer. Some people climbed onto the stage set up for guests.

Eventually, the stage collapsed under the weight of the crowd, falling on several people standing near it, said police and temple authorities.

The injured were admitted to three different hospitals and were all discharged after being administered medical attention, police said.

Police said the event was organised, by the Shri Kalkaji Sajja Sewadar Mitr Mandal, without a formal permission.

Deputy commissioner of police (south-east) Rajesh Deo said a case of causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of other, death by negligence and disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant was registered against the organisers at Kalkaji police station under sections 337, 304A and 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have issued a notice to the organising committee asking its members to join the probe. The members are at large and nobody turned up before the investigating team till Monday evening,” said DCP Deo.