Woman murdered in northeast Delhi, flatmate is prime suspect

A 22-year-old woman was found murdered at her residence in northeast Delhi’s Maujpur on Saturday morning, the police said, adding that her flatmate is the prime suspect in the case.

At 8.48am on Saturday, the woman’s landlord informed the police control room that he had found her lying injured in her house in Vijay Mohalla.

“The woman had a sharp injury on her neck,” said deputy commissioner of police (north east) Sanjay Kumar Sain, adding that she lived with a man, though it was unclear if the two were living together or married.

The man was not at the house, where the two lived on rent, when the woman’s body was found.

“The woman’s family has been informed and a case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) registered,” the officer said.

A senior officer said that the control room call was made by the owner of the house where the victim was living on rent.

The two lived on the first floor, and the owner on the second.

“The woman spoke to the owner on Friday night and told him that she needed food, which he then ordered for her. In the morning, he saw blood running out the bottom of the door, after which he called the police. They were living there on rent for the last month or two. It’s still unclear whether they were married or living together,” the officer said.

Police said the man is at large and teams are looking for him.