Woman shot dead by friend in Burari; accused dies by suicide

New Delhi: A 26-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her friend, who then killed himself in north Delhi’s Burari on Thursday afternoon, a police officer said.

Woman had called the man earlier in the day and expressed her intention to end the relationship, as he had been unemployed for some time, the woman’s sister told police. (Representative photo)

Police suspect it to be a case of murder followed by suicide.

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The woman, a teacher at an MCD school and originally from Uttar Pradesh, lived in a rented accommodation with her younger sister, while the man, in his mid-20s and from Haryana, lived separately. Preliminary probe suggests the two had been in a relationship for around six months, the officer said.

The incident came to light around 4pm when the woman’s 21-year-old sister returned home from work and found the room locked from the inside. “She sought help from the landlord and neighbours to open the door. The two were found lying dead inside the room, following which the police were informed,” the officer said.

The woman had called the man earlier in the day and expressed her intention to end the relationship, as he had been unemployed for some time, the woman’s sister told police.

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{{^usCountry}} Police also learnt that the man posted a message on his family’s WhatsApp group, saying, “The woman’s mother was not agreeing to their marriage, and they are ending their lives.” His family subsequently informed police about the message. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police also learnt that the man posted a message on his family’s WhatsApp group, saying, “The woman’s mother was not agreeing to their marriage, and they are ending their lives.” His family subsequently informed police about the message. {{/usCountry}}

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A pistol and two empty cartridges were recovered from the room. The exact cause of death and the nature of the injuries will be ascertained after the post-mortem examination, police said.

“Prima facie, the circumstances indicate a suspected case of murder followed by suicide. However, all angles are being examined,” a senior police officer said.

It comes days after a Delhi Police constable killed his wife in east Delhi’s Kalyanpuri area, and later shot himself dead with his service pistol.