Home / Cities / Delhi News / Woman’s body found with burn injuries in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar
Image for representation. (File photo)
Image for representation. (File photo)
delhi news

Woman’s body found with burn injuries in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar

The woman, along with her mother, worked as domestic help at a house in Lajpat Nagar-II, the police said.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 04:28 PM IST

A 19-year-old woman’s body was found with burn injuries at a house in southeast Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar on Friday morning. The woman was a resident of Madrasi Camp. She, along with her mother, worked as domestic help at a house in Lajpat Nagar-II, the police said.

Police said that on Friday morning, they got a call saying a woman had died due to electrocution in the Lajpat Nagar area. A team immediately reached the spot and found the woman had received burns.

The police said that she came to work at 7 am, around an hour after which she died at the house. The police have started investigating the matter. Forensic experts also inspected the scene, and the body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

Esha Pandey, the deputy commissioner of police (southeast), said that the further legal action will be taken after the post-mortem reports comes in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.