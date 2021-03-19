Women footballers’ time to shine: Renewed vigour, high hopes
There is no dearth of sporting talent in Delhi — all it needs is the right training and platform. And a testimony to this is the Women’s League, which will allow female footballers from Delhi clubs, as well as across India, to showcase their potential and prowess. After a year of almost no matches amid the pandemic, players are looking forward to the event with renewed vigour.
‘Empower and inspire women towards Football’
“Players have been out of action for almost a year. If everything is open, why not resume football,” says Football Delhi president Shaji Prabhakaran adding how it is important to resume football activities following all Covid-19 protocols and safety measures. “We have been working towards inclusivity in the sport and the Women’s League will allow great women players from the state to have opportunities to showcase their skills and play on state and national levels. Competitions like these help in breaking traditional mindsets that believe girls can’t play football, and empower and inspire them,” adds Prabhakaran.
‘Culture of Football in Delhi has grown’
Players in different city-based clubs have geared up to compete in the Women’s League, with practices being organised on different grounds across the Capital. Age is no bar - teams have players as young as 15! “I started playing while I was in school, around 10 years ago; there used to be a handful of women players and 6 clubs. But 21 clubs is a testament to the growing culture of football in Delhi, both on club as well as school and college levels,” says Dhwani Kitchlue, a member of Hans Womens Football Club, one of the oldest women’s clubs in Delhi.
‘Lack of funds, pandemic has affected practice’
Vikrant Singh Baswara, coach to Growing Star Football club’s women’s team says while the organisation of the league is a welcome step, the pandemic has left players without practice. “Many clubs, who could earlier use school grounds, could not practice regularly during the pandemic. Additionally there is a lack of funds in football, especially women’s football, which also deters many prospective players from joining clubs if they charge high training fees,” he says.
Players from other states in the league: The bench is divided
Each team at Women’s League is allowed to field a maximum of 25 players, in which players from other states can be transferred to play for a Delhi club. Nagendra Singh, coach of Hans Womens FC says this aspect of the league isn’t fair. “The league is being organised to promote football in Delhi, so bringing players from other states negates the purpose. This is a league for amateurs, not professional players,” he says.
But David Jones, who owns Royal Rangers Football Club, slightly disagrees and opines, “Players from other states who play with a club regularly can participate. But many clubs are virtually adopting other players, only for the league. This isn’t fair to domicile players, who may lose out on the opportunity to participate in the league.”
Hope for government support, better rewards
Prabhakaran says for football to really grow in the city, and the country at large, we need additional government support. “We have no sponsors but have kept the cash prize of ₹50,000 for the winners of the league, ₹25,000 for runner ups, and ₹10,000 each for third and fourth positions. But we need great incentives to make the sport a financially sustainable livelihood for players. Only then will we be able to compete on an international level,” he adds.
Author tweets @bhagat_mallika
