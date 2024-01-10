Women to rule Delhi Police’s Republic Day contingent

The Delhi Police, for the first time, will deploy an all-women marching contingent during the Republic Day parade on January 26, officers aware of the matter said on Wednesday. The 144-member contingent will be led by 2019-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Shweta K Sugathan, the officers said. Delhi Police personnel on Wednesday, during rehearsals for the Republic Day parade. (PTI)

2024 will also be the first time that the Delhi Police has an all-women pipe band at the parade. Last year, all the members of the pipe band were women — barring the leader — but this year, the 85-member pipe band will be led by constable Ruyangunuo Kense, officers said.

Special commissioner of police (armed police) Robin Hibu said, “All the participants are very excited, as they will become the first ever all-women marching contingent during the Republic Day parade in India.”

This is the second consecutive year that Sugathan, currently posted as additional deputy commissioner of police-2 (north), will lead the Delhi Police’s marching contingent at the Republic Day parade. Last year, she became the second woman officer to lead the Delhi Police marching contingent, after Kiran Bedi in 1975.

Sugathan said, “It was a matter of pride for me to lead the marching contingent of the Delhi Police last year, almost 40 years after Kiran Bedi ma’am made history. And it’s the same reason because of which I did not decline the offer when I was asked to lead the all-women marching contingent raised for this year’s parade.”

The Delhi Police’s marching contingent has a unique distinction of participating in every Republic Day parade since the country became a republic on January 26, 1950, officers said, adding that it has been adjudged the best marching contingent 15 times.