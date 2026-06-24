Work to start on new Central Vista parking

Work is set to begin on a new parking facility with capacity for 1,146 two-wheelers and 234 four-wheelers in the Central Vista precinct as the Centre prepares for the completion of all 10 Common Central Secretariat (CCS), or Kartavya Bhawan buildings, by April 2028 and a sharp increase in traffic movement in the heart of the Capital. The ₹17.7-crore project, recently awarded by the Central Public Works Department, is scheduled to be completed within five months.

A Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) official, on condition of anonymity, said, “The parking facility will come up in the vacant land in front of the CCS 1-3 buildings, which was earlier used as a site office for L&T, the company which was awarded the project, during the construction of those buildings.”

The ₹17.7-crore project, recently awarded by the Central Public Works Department, is scheduled to be completed within five months. This particular project cost is largely driven by civil infrastructure works worth ₹13.54 crore, including construction of the parking area, stormwater drains, cable trenches and associated site development.

Electrical and mechanical works, including CCTV surveillance systems and street lighting, account for another ₹4.03 crore, while landscaping and plantation works are estimated at ₹14 lakh. The first phase of this project, comprising civil works, drainage and street lighting, is expected to be completed within two months, while the remaining works, including steel fabrication, cable trenches and landscaping, are to be completed within five months. The facility will include CCTV surveillance, decorative streetlight poles, signages, stormwater drains, and landscaped areas.

A second MoHUA official said more such parking facilities may be drawn up as congestion is likely to increase with seven more CCS buildings expected to come up over the next two years. The first three buildings are already operational, while CCS-10, the fourth building, is expected to be ready in September at the site that earlier housed Raksha Bhawan.

According to officials, all 10 CCS buildings are scheduled to be completed by April 2028, significantly increasing the concentration of government offices within the Central Vista district and bringing fresh challenges related to parking, traffic circulation and public transport access.

This parking facility is part of a broader strategy to manage traffic and parking demand as more government offices become operational in the redeveloped administrative district.

Officials said that, rather than cost-intensive or unconventional solutions like pod taxis, the immediate focus remains on strengthening road-based traffic management by creating more one-ways and improving public transport connectivity.

As part of demand management, MoHUA wants to discourage private vehicles and improve public transport and walkability in these new buildings and areas near the Kartavya Path, the upcoming Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum, through enhanced bus and Metro services, including four proposed Metro stations in the broader Central Vista area. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is undertaking a comprehensive study how to better pedestrianise the area and also propose subways and tunnels to decongest areas such as C-Hexagon, Man Singh Marg, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg and Teen Murti Marg.

Centre is also examining the introduction of AI-based adaptive traffic signal systems, the second official said. The proposal, currently under consideration of the Union ministry of home affairs, would use real-time traffic data from cameras and other sources to automatically alter signal timings instead of relying on fixed traffic-light cycles. While the AI-based signalling was proposed initially only for the Central Vista area, the official said it is now being considered for a wider roll-out across Delhi, with implementation expected to begin in the Central Vista district.