Working group meets to discuss accelerated roll-out of EV charging infra
The Delhi government on Thursday organised the fifth meeting of its electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure working group to discuss the adoption of a coordinated strategy for leapfrogging Delhi’s emergence as India’s EV capital.
The meeting was attended by power discoms and EV industry think tanks, besides government officials.
The working group, chaired by the Jasmine Shah, vice-chairperson, Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi, plays an important role in guiding the overall strategy for an accelerated roll-out of public and private EV charging infrastructure in Delhi.
It reviewed the status of a tender for setting up 100 EV charging/swapping stations on public land parcels floated by Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) and under which tenders were awarded to four successful concessionaires in March 2022.
Currently, 896 public charging points and 103 battery swapping stations are being set up under the DTL tender. The first set of charging stations are expected to be inaugurated in August 2022.
“The innovative tender is the first of its kind in India to employ the PPP (public private partnership) model to set up EV chargers, which resulted in the lowest charging rate in the world -- ₹2 per unit. The Delhi government’s model entailed the planned aggregation of land from various agencies to rent out to private players on a concessional basis. It offered a model conducive to business success, by defraying costs associated with upstream electrical infrastructure, linking lease rentals to revenue, offering flexibility in charger combination calls, etc. Most importantly, keeping service charge for the end consumer, and not revenue maximisation, as the bidding criterion resulted in private players quoting such a low service charge,” Shah said.
Residential colonies in Haryana to get regular power connections
Residential colonies established in Haryana, which do not have regular electricity connections, will be given power connections under various terms and conditions. In addition, 2,300 residential electricity connections have been given to 13 developers in the last four months. This information was given in a meeting held under the chairmanship of chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal. An official spokesperson said that by August 15, regular connections will be issued to four developers.
Punjab govt going soft on former tainted Congress ministers, alleges BJP leader Bajwa
Raising doubts over the ongoing anti-corruption drive of Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab, BJP leader and former MLA Fateh Jung Bajwa on Friday alleged that the few former Congress ministers, whose names have appeared in corruption cases, have been given an escape route on the behest of AAP's leadership in Delhi.
‘Irregularities’ in welfare schemes: Former Sangrur assistant labour commissioner given clean chit
Sangrur: Days after issuing a show-cause notice to then assistant labour commissioner of Sangrur, who is now posted as ALC, Ludhiana, for allegedly giving benefit of welfare schemes to ineligible persons, the Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board of the state labour department has given clean chit to him.
1.1 lakh Indians, OCI cardholders visited Kartarpur gurdwara using corridor: Govt
New Delhi: A total of 1,10,670 Indians and overseas citizenship of India cardholders visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan using the Kartarpur corridor, the government said on Friday. The corridor linking Dera Baba Nanak in India's Gurdaspur with the gurdwara in Pakistan's Kartarpur was thrown open in November 2019. Gurdwara Darbar Sahib is located in Pakistan's Narowal district across the Ravi, about four km from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine.
Moga to be garbage-free under Swachh Bharat Mission
Moga : Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), the Union government has decided to make villages of two districts of the country, including Moga in Punjab, free of liquid and solid wastes. The second district is in Odisha. Moga deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh said the work to make the villages garbage-free will be implemented jointly by the water supply and sanitation department and the panchayati raj department under MGNREGA.
