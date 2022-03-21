#WorldPoetryDay: DU students vouch for verses that act as anchor in life, pandemic times
Former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam once said, “Poetry comes from the highest happiness or the deepest sorrow.” And as the world battled Covid-19, youngsters of Delhi University found solace in the spoken word. This World Poetry Day, some members of poetry clubs across the varsity share how verses have acted as an anchor in their lives.
“When everything came to a standstill during the pandemic, poetry clubs, such as ours, acted as a safe place for students to express their thoughts during tough times,” says Videsha, president of The Poetry and Elocution Club of Indraprastha College For Women, which plans to mark the occasion with an open mic event. “As things now shift back to the physical mode, we have better access to our art,” adds this final-year BA student.
Daulat Ram College students also plan to organise an open mic, but after exams. Pragati Prerna, president of Imagism, the poetry society, informs: “During the lockdown, many students found solace in poetry as the only means of expression; lack of human communication transformed into poetic words. I, myself, am fighting anxiety and find peace in poems.”
For some students like Ananya Nair, the editorial head of Kavyanjali — the poetry society of Hansraj College, poetry helped navigate through emotions and express them “without chaos”. A second-year student of English (Hons), Nair says, “The poetry of our generation has a touch of nostalgia to it, especially since the pandemic, where a lot of us felt like we grew up too fast.”
Sunny Mugs — the poetry writing society of Jesus and Mary College, has a Poetry Potluck planned for the day. “This will be a great opportunity for our members to get-together over delicious food and thought-invoking poetry,” says Jemima Koothur, a final-year student of English (Hons) and president of the society.
“Poetry became a therapeutic escape for those unable to find an outlet. Poetry not only gushes forth our deepest aches and joys, but also gives life to emotions which are deep within our souls.Poetry was nothing but a floating drop of hope in a bauble of unsurmountable chaos,” adds Anisha Patel Mona, a second year student of History (Hons), Ramjas College and council member of Wordcraft- The Ramjas Literary Society.
