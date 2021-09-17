Home / Cities / Delhi News / WRI Connect Karo: Covid an opportunity to rethink cities
A health worker in PPE moving an oxygen cylinder at a Covid-19 care centre in New Delhi. Experts at the WRI Connect Karo conclave on Thursday said that the pandemic as presented people with an opportunity to plan the transformation in cities as the economy recovers. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
WRI Connect Karo: Covid an opportunity to rethink cities

As economies recover, governments should focus on seven priority areas: green construction and retrofitting, clean mobility, renewable energy, active transport, nature-based solutions, waste and resources, and research and development for clean technologies, said Aniruddha Dasgupta, president and CEO of World Resources Institute at its annual flagship event Connect Karo.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 12:13 AM IST

The Covid-19 pandemic has presented people with an opportunity to plan the transformation in cities as the economy recovers, said Aniruddha Dasgupta, president and CEO of World Resources Institute at its annual flagship event ‘Connect Karo’.

“Cities will recover [from the pandemic]. But this gives us an incredible opportunity to decide how cities should be. Getting cities right is critical as most people live there and most of economic activities take place there,” he said.

However, cities and governments need to work together plan this recovery, he said, adding that the focus cannot solely be to decarbonise, but also to create jobs, increase equity and ensure that these solutions protect nature.

As economies recover, he said that governments should focus on seven priority areas: green construction and retrofitting, clean mobility, renewable energy, active transport, nature-based solutions, waste and resources, and research and development for clean technologies.

Dasgupta said the problem of congestion in cities must be solved by providing public transport. This, he said, is important to make cities more liveable, more attractive and to integrate all modes of public transport.

Story Saved
