Opinion: A Roof of Hope on reclaimed Mafia’s Land

By Suresh Bahadur Singh, former Government Counsel, Allahabad High Court. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s initiative to provide housing to the poor on land reclaimed from the "mafia" is an effort to establish this very principle in public life, Singh says. (PTI)

The real test of power in a democracy is not how many powers it possesses, but how it uses those powers in the interests of the weakest sections of society. When the land, livelihood and future of a poor person’s family become insecure in the face of the influence of a strongman, the challenge is no longer limited to illegal encroachment. The credibility of the rule of law itself is at stake. In such circumstances, justice does not merely mean removing encroachments; it also means putting the land to its true social purpose. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s initiative to provide housing to the poor on land reclaimed from the mafia is an effort to establish this very principle in public life.

This is not merely a change in the use of land. It is a clear indication of the government’s priorities and the purpose for which the power of the state is exercised. In Prayagraj’s Lukerganj area, 76 flats were built on land linked to mafia figure Atiq Ahmed. In Lucknow’s Dalibagh, 72 EWS flats were constructed on land linked to mafia figure Mukhtar Ansari. Now, a project to build 602 homes on Atiq’s land in Kasari-Masari, Prayagraj, has been proposed, with the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony for Padmlok Apartments scheduled for October 15. All these initiatives convey a single message: the land that was once under the shadow of Bahubal and illegal encroachment will now provide shelter to poor families. For the poor, land is not merely a piece of soil; it is the foundation of family security, children’s futures and a lifetime of savings. When an influential person takes away this foundation by using fear and influence, the damage is not limited to an individual’s rights; it also undermines the credibility of the entire system.

The government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has pursued the approach of striking at the roots of the mafia to restore the credibility of the system. In Lukerganj, the keys to flats built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana on land freed from the possession of Atiq Ahmed were handed over to beneficiaries in June 2023. Similarly, in November 2025, allotment letters for 72 flats in Dalibagh, Lucknow, were given to economically weaker families. A total of 148 families received homes under the two projects. On these occasions, the Chief Minister’s message was clear: those who encroach upon public land or land belonging to the poor will receive no protection from the government, and such land will be used for public welfare.

The first message of this initiative is that Bahubal, financial strength or political influence cannot serve as a shield against the law. The Yogi government’s narrative on law and order in Uttar Pradesh takes shape around this very principle. The government has placed action against organised crime and mafia networks among its top priorities, and the figures bear witness to this. Among the 68 mafia figures identified at the state level and members and associates of their gangs, 909 cases were registered against 1,494 individuals, and 651 were arrested. Action was taken against 18 individuals under the National Security Act (NSA) and against 802 under the Gangsters Act. Property worth more than ₹4,309 crore, illegally acquired through criminal activities, has been seized. The outcome of effective legal representation in court was that 36 mafia figures and 104 organised criminals were sentenced to life imprisonment, while two accused were sentenced to death.

These figures show that, under this approach, action is not limited to arrests and legal cases; it also challenges assets acquired through crime and the influence sustained by them. Land grabbing is a source of the financial strength of criminal networks. When such property is freed through due legal process, the action strikes at the very economic foundation that sustains intimidation and an atmosphere of fear. However, the most significant aspect of this action is not the end of the mafia’s control over the property, but the beginning of public welfare in its place. Freeing land from encroachment and recording it in government records is an administrative step. Building a home for a poor family on that very land gives the step social meaning. On one side is a plot of land that was once allegedly under illegal occupation; on the other, a family is laying the foundation for its future at the same location. The message is that the ultimate purpose of public resources should be the welfare of citizens, not the enrichment of influential individuals.

That is why these projects cannot be viewed as ordinary urban development schemes. By being linked to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and EWS provisions, they bring to the fore the broader concept of social justice. For the poor, a home is not merely a roof; it is a foundation of dignity, stability and self-confidence. For a family living in an insecure rented room or a temporary shelter, owning a home can transform the prospects of the next generation. When such a home is provided on land that was once associated with the alleged occupation of powerful individuals, it also adds a symbolic dimension to the experience of justice.

It is important to understand this symbolic aspect. The challenge of governance in the state is not merely to prevent crime, but also to instil confidence in ordinary citizens that they are safe and will receive justice. A trader wants his shop and business to remain secure. A farmer wants to ensure that no strongman encroaches upon his land. A woman wants to feel safe in public places. A poor person wants access to the administration without having to depend on recommendations or the intervention of an influential individual. The true meaning of law and order lies in fulfilling these very expectations. Homes built on land reclaimed from the mafia are a visible manifestation of this broader narrative, where the outcome of government action is reflected not in official statements, but in the homes where families begin to live.

This initiative also has an economic dimension. As land in cities becomes increasingly scarce and expensive, the public-oriented use of government land creates opportunities to provide facilities such as housing, parks, health centres and schools. The value of land is determined not only by its market price but also by the social benefits it generates. It is also possible that not every plot of reclaimed land will be used for housing in the future. Its use may be determined by local needs, planning requirements and environmental conditions. Where poor families need homes, housing may be the priority; elsewhere, public amenities may prove more useful. The central message of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s initiative is that the power of governance should be used not to protect fear, but to free people from it. A home for the poor on land reclaimed from the mafia is a tangible symbol of this idea.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the author are solely their own and do not reflect the official position or views of Hindustan Times.