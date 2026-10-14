Can your lifestyle trigger a stroke? Neurologist lists 6 everyday habits that can increase the risk

Stroke is a serious medical condition that occurs when the blood supply to the brain is cut off, usually as a result of a blocked or burst blood vessel. It is often associated with age and medical conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol.

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However, everyday lifestyle habits can also significantly influence an individual’s risk, shared neurologist Dr Ritu Jha with HT Lifestyle. She went on to list six habits that increase the risk of stroke, which are presented as follows.

1. Physical inactivity According to the neurologist, physical inactivity is one of the primary habits that increase the risk of stroke.

“Spending long hours sitting and not getting enough regular exercise can contribute to obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes and abnormal cholesterol levels, all of which can increase the likelihood of stroke,” she stated.

“Aim for regular physical activity such as brisk walking, cycling, swimming or other exercises suited to your age and fitness level,” added Dr Jha.

2. Smoking Smoking is another major lifestyle-related risk factor for stroke. Dr Jha explained that tobacco chemicals can damage blood vessels, promote plaque formation and make the blood more likely to clot.

“Even exposure to second-hand smoke can affect cardiovascular health. Quitting smoking can substantially improve overall heart and blood-vessel health,” she advised.