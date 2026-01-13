Yamuna cruise set to begin by February in Delhi: Minister

The Delhi government is likely to start the Yamuna cruise recreational services from February, said Delhi tourism minister Kapil Mishra, who was inspecting the under-construction cruise in Mumbai on Monday. Tourism minister Kapil Mishra inspects the construction of the cruise boat in Mumbai on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

He said that the 40-seater cruise boat will be transported to Delhi where the engine would be installed, adding that it will offer an hour-long trip with food and music.

The minister said, “The cruise vessel is almost ready and will be transported from Mumbai to Delhi on January 20. The journey is expected to take three to four days, following which the engine will be installed. Once it reaches Delhi, the remaining technical work will be completed and the chief minister will launch it in February,” Mishra said.

Mishra said that the government is also planning to provide water sport activities and develop a recreational zone in the river. “It will be an international luxury experience at affordable prices,” he added.

The project is part of a broader plan to develop a recreation-and-leisure hub along the Yamuna. “The initiative would allow Delhi residents to enjoy experiences similar to those available in popular tourist destinations,” he added.

Earlier, the Delhi government had announced a cruise service on the Yamuna as part of its river rejuvenation and tourism development plan. According to the government officials, the one-hour cruise will operate between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, covering a 5-km stretch of the Yamuna. It will offer passengers panoramic views of the ghats and the natural landscape along the riverbanks, said officials.

The jetties will include boarding zones, ticket counters, and waiting areas. “The cruise has been designed as a hybrid of leisure and cultural experience, equipped with a restaurant and open seating for passengers to dine while sailing,” he added.

The department also plans to include live performances featuring Delhi’s traditional art and music. “The onboard experience will blend relaxation, dining, and Delhi’s artistic charm,” an official said, adding that private event bookings could also be explored later to make the service financially sustainable.

“The idea is not just to create another tourist attraction, but to help people reconnect with the Yamuna. When citizens experience the river up close, it builds a sense of pride and responsibility to keep it clean. This project is as much about awareness as it is about leisure,” said the official.

“Affordability and accessibility are central to this project,” an official said, adding that prices for tickets will be finalised after approval from tourism minister and chief minister Rekha Gupta. “We want it to be within reach for families, students, and tourists alike.”

The tourism department is also working with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to link the jetties with nearby metro stations for easier last-mile connectivity. The service will likely run multiple trips during morning and evening to maximise the scenic experience, officials said.