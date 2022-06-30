Yamuna water level lowest since 1965, most areas to face crisis
New Delhi: The water level in Yamuna on Wednesday was measured at 666.80 feet – the lowest since 1965 – the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said, warning water supply will remain hit across several areas in north, west, central, south Delhi as well as locations in New Delhi and the Delhi Cantonment.
Early this month, water level at Wazirabad went down to 667.6ft against the normal level of 674.5ft. It was just 0.6ft above the 667ft at the Wazirabad barrage that was recorded in 1965, the jal board officials said.
The water utility said Delhi was receiving less raw water into the Delhi Sub Branch (DSB) and the Carrier Line Channel (CLC), impacting water production at the Chandrawal and Wazirabad water treatment plants. This warned that the crisis may deepend further if sufficient water is not released by Haryana, the DJB added.
“Due to less receipt of raw water in Delhi Sub Branch (DSB), Carrier Line Channel (CLC) and reduction of pond level i.e. 666.80 feet against the normal level of 674.50 feet in river Yamuna at Wazirabad, the water production has been affected adversely in Chandrawal and Wazirabad Water Treatment Plants (WTP). Delhi Jal Board has done rationalisation of water supply in whole Delhi. Therefore, water supply will be available at low pressure in the morning and evening of Thursday and so on, till the sufficient water is released by Haryana in DSB, CLC and in the Yamuna,” the DJB said in a statement.
According to officials, areas where water will be available at low pressure include Civil lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and its adjoining areas, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar and its adjoining areas, Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj and NDMC areas, Old & New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar (East & West), Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri and its adjoining areas, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tugalakhabad, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar, Prahladpur and its adjoining area, Ramleela Ground, Delhi gate, Subhash Park, Model Town, Gulabi Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, South Extesnsion, Greater Kailash, Burari and its adjoining areas, parts of Cantonment areas and south Delhi.
“If the water level remains low on Thursday, the water crisis may extend ,” a DJB official added.
Delhi has been facing a water shortage for nearly two months now, with the problem first surfacing in April.
The water utility had on earlier this month, written another letter, requesting Haryana to release more water into Delhi from Somb – a Yamuna tributary. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also requested Haryana earlier this month to release additional water in the Yamuna on humanitarian grounds.
DJB said in order to manage this low-water situation, the public was advised to make judicious use of the water supply on Thursday. “Water tankers shall also be available on demand across the city,” it said.
Delhi faces a demand-supply gap of over 380 million gallons of water every day. With the low availability of water from the Yamuna, the main source of water for the Capital, the gap may have widened to 465MGD.
To promote kitchen gardens, Delhi govt takes up ‘smart urban farming’
To promote green jobs in the capital, the Delhi cabinet on Wednesday approved the 'smart urban farming' initiative, through which it aims to popularise rooftop farming, both for self consumption and as an entrepreneurship venture, officials in the know of the development said.
Rising dengue cases in Delhi, despite the heat, cause for concern: Experts
Even as Delhi awaits the onset of monsoon, the city has already recorded 134 cases of dengue this year—the highest for the period since the Municipal Corporation of Delhi started keeping records of vector borne diseases in 2017. MCD data shows that between January 1 and June 25 this year, Delhi reported 134 dengue cases. Weather forecasters said \Delhi this year has largely seen dry heat, characterised by higher than normal temperatures and low humidity.
AAP says LG stalling appointment of counsels
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday said that lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has “stalled the process” to appointment public prosecutors and standing counsels for the Delhi government, which the party claimed were approved by former LG Anil Baijal. In a press conference, AAP leader Atishi said that the Delhi government finalised the candidates after following the due process and after obtaining the approval of then LG Baijal, around a year ago.
Man arrested for duping IT official of ₹1.65 lakh
The cyber cell of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) arrested a man on Tuesday for allegedly duping an IT engineer of ₹1.65 lakh on the pretext of providing a bank loan. A resident of Purvanchal Royal Park apartments in Sector 13, Anuj Kumar Singh applied for a personal loan by filling in my details on a bank's website in March. I transferred ₹1,65,000 to a bank account shared by the caller,” Singh said. The case was registered on May 27.
Single-use plastic ban to come into force from Friday
With 19 single-use plastic items such as plastic cutlery, plastic earbuds, stirrers set to be banned from July 1 onwards, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Delhi government's environment department will send teams across the city from Friday to prosecute violators, including the sellers and manufacturers by levying fines ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹1 lakh depending on the nature of offence, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday.
