Year 2022: A fair share of art, culture return to Delhi

India Art Fair

Back in its physical avatar after two years, the 13th edition of this event displayed works from more than 60 galleries and 14 institutes, in April. The exhibits included artist Gopal Namjoshi’s life-size installation made of junk metal and old analogue cameras, and artist Narayan Sinha’s sculptures made using scrap silencer pipes. Reflecting on and shaping the current art world trends, the fair also exhibited NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), which have gained popularity in the last two years.

Surajkund International Crafts Mela

One of the city’s favourite craft fests returned after a hiatus of two years, in March and April. In its 35th edition, this grand celebration of art and culture saw participation from 20 countries, with Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir as its theme state and Uzbekistan as its global partner nation. Replete with regional dance performances and offering a diverse range of products from different countries, the fair was a treat for all craft lovers. Authentic beadwork and traditional clothing from Ghana, as well as Iranian souvenirs, were among the few artefacts that many shoppers splurged on.

India International Trade Fair

Think Turkish lanterns, dry fruits from Afghanistan, fragrances from Bahrain and more to visualise the biggest fair in the city. At the 41st edition of the trade fair, held at Pragati Maidan in November, Delhiites had a gala time as they got their hands on a diverse range of products, while enjoying some delectable food offerings from different corners of the country. The theme of the grand event this year was Vocal for Local, Local to Global, and more than 2,500 exhibitors took part from across the 28 states and Union Territories, along with some foreign participants.

Pet Fed

Not just dogs, but all pets were let out at this fair that returned to the city after three years. Besides giving the pet pals and their parents a chance to mingle, the fair, organised in December, also saw a demonstration by the Delhi Police dog squad. Some exciting activities included the International Cat Show, a grooming masterclass, a talent show and a fashion show of the pets. An adoption camp was also set up to help these furry friends find their forever homes.

The soulful performances by singer Maithili Thakur, was a treat for all music lovers.

Jashn-e-Rekhta

Lovers of language got together to celebrate Urdu poetry and Hindustani culture at this event, which made a comeback to the city after three years. The seventh edition of Jashn-e-Rekhta saw more than 150 artistes participating across three days in the mushairas, qawwalis and dastangoi sessions. City dwellers also got to witness and engage in meaningful conversations with celebrities such as Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah and Dia Mirza, among others. The soulful performances by singers Hariharan, Richa Sharma and Maithili Thakur, among others, were a treat for all music lovers.

Comic Con

Pop culture fans united in huge numbers to exhibit their love for cosplay at this three-day convention in December. The fest featured comic book artists, cosplay competitions, games and pop culture merchandise — all under one roof for a fun-filled weekend. With over 20 leading Indian and international artists and writers showcasing their work, the extravaganza saw big names such as Abhijeet Kini, Md Faisal, Rick Leonardi and Matt Hawkins. Stand-up comedians including Zakir Khan, Aashish Solanki and Gurleen Pannu, singer Fotty Seven and illusionist Poshak Dua, who kept the entertainment quotient high throughout.

