Yellow alert, but no rain: Sticky heat grips Delhi at 40.6°C

New Delhi: Mercury crossed the 40-degree mark on Thursday, reaching 40.6°C for the first time this May, as sticky heat persisted with bright sunshine during the day. Humidity levels remained high, giving Delhi a “feels like” or “heat index” of 42.9°C at 5:30 pm, according to IMD data. (Sanjeev Verma/HT photo)

However, rain eluded the Capital till the time of going to press, despite a “yellow” alert of light showers.

Humidity levels remained high, giving Delhi a “feels like” or “heat index” of 42.9°C at 5:30 pm, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. The minimum stood at 23.4°C, which was 2 °C below normal, and is expected to reach 26°C by Sunday.

Though a feeble western disturbance is expected to influence northwest India from Friday onwards, its impact over Delhi-NCR is expected to be negligible, with the maximum set to rise rapidly, inching close to 44°C by May 18 and hovering between 40 and 42°C till May 17.

“The impact of a prevailing western disturbance is reducing, while a feeble new western disturbance will start impacting the region from Friday. Delhi on Thursday saw mostly clear skies, with humidity levels between 31% and 84%,” said an IMD official.

The maximum temperature this year was 42.8°C, recorded on April 25, during a heatwave – the first of the season in Delhi.

Typically, in May, the maximum is over 40°C and can even cross 45°C. Last May, the highest maximum was 42.3°C (May 16). It was 46.8°C in 2024 (May 30), 43.7°C (May 23) in 2023, and 45.6°C (May 16) in 2022.

“We can expect extreme heat around northwest and central India over the next four to five days, due to an anti-cyclonic circulation, which will trap heat. Delhi is likely to see its warmest day of the season too during this spell,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president at Skymet.

On Wednesday, Delhi had a hot, humid day that ended with an intense thunderstorm and hail late in the evening, with winds reaching 100 km/hr.

In terms of air quality, Delhi’s air was in the “moderate” category with an average air quality index (AQI) of 154 at 4 pm, slightly up from 147 (moderate) on Wednesday.