Youth Congress to immerse unclaimed ashes of 500 Covid victims in Haridwar

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC), the youth wing of the Congress, will today immerse the unclaimed ashes of 500 Covid-19 victims in Haridwar. The bodies were cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi.

“Indian Youth Congress takes the initiative to immerse the ashes of 500 dead bodies, who were left at Nigambodh Ghat and were not able to be immersed by the families due to Covid,” Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV tweeted on Thursday. He added that members will immerse the ashes in Haridwar on Friday.

Also Read | Singularly focused on Covid relief activities: Congress

Srinivas has been at the forefront of managing the Covid crisis amid the second wave of the virus in the country by arranging oxygen cylinders and drugs for Covid patients.

He was also questioned by Delhi Police over the source of oxygen cylinders and other life-saving drugs with which he was helping Covid-19 patients.

Later, the police gave the clean chit to Srinivas and 8 other people, saying that they were “actually helping people” and they “did not defraud” anyone

The police’s visit to the IYC headquarters to question Srinivas led to a social media storm where people were seen accusing the police of harassing those who tried helping the people affected by Covid crisis.