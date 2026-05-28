New Delhi, The Delhi Police has arrested the prime suspect and apprehended a juvenile over the murder of a 21-year-old man in central Delhi's Anand Parbat area earlier this month, an official said on Thursday. Youth, juvenile held for stabbing man to death over past rivalry in central Delhi

The victim, Sagar, was stabbed to death on the intervening night of May 14 and 15, allegedly over a past rivalry, police said.

Subsequently, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and a probe was launched, leading to the arrest of Himanshu Tiwari , a resident of Delhi's Patel Nagar the main accused.

A juvenile, allegedly involved in the murder, was also apprehended under provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, the official said.

Following the incident, the accused allegedly fled Delhi and went into hiding in Rajasthan, he added.

According to police, a specific input was received late on May 25 that Tiwari would visit a mall in Rajouri Garden area to meet an associate and collect money.

Acting on the tip-off, police laid a trap near the mall and apprehended the accused along with the juvenile, a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, Tiwari allegedly confessed that he and his associates attacked Sagar over an old rivalry, stabbing him repeatedly.

Following the act, they fled the capital to evade arrest.

Police said Tiwari had been continuously changing locations. "He had gone to Rajasthan after the incident and returned to Delhi only recently, where he was trapped," the officer said.

Tiwari studied up to school level and had allegedly fallen into bad company at a young age, he said, adding that further investigation is underway to ascertain the role of other associates involved in the crime.

After completion of legal formalities, the accused was formally arrested and produced before a court, while proceedings against the juvenile were conducted before the Juvenile Justice Board, police said.

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