Delhi paid complete ticket fare for 1,200 migrants going to Bihar: Gopal Rai

cities

Updated: May 08, 2020 23:08 IST

New Delhi: Delhi labour minister Gopal Rai on Friday said the city government paid for the tickets of around 1,200 migrants who left for Bihar in a special train earlier in the day.

Under the central government’s guidelines, either the destination or the origin state of the concerned train has to bear 15% of the ticket cost – the remaining 85% is taken care of by the Centre. The tickets are to be charged by the railways at sleeper class rates, and an additional ₹50.

The first such special train had left Delhi on Thursday evening for Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh. In that event, 15% of the ticket price was paid by Madhya Pradesh.

“The Delhi government is working around the clock to ensure safe travel for all the stranded workers. The government has made lists of these stranded people and already shared with their home states. There are many states who have not yet responded on the matter of bearing costs. Therefore, the Delhi government has decided that if the home states do not respond the Delhi government will bear the travel cost of these stranded workers,” said a statement issued by Rai’s office.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday had clarified that students returning to the state by special trains won’t have to pay rail fare, while migrant workers will get an additional ₹500 over and above the reimbursement of the expense incurred on the travel, on completion of the mandatory 21-day quarantine period. The CM, in the midst of a raging debate over the footing of train fare that was kicked off by Opposition RJD and Congress and also brought the ruling alliance partners BJP and JD (U) face-to-face, the Kumar in a video message said that it was imperative on his part to dispel doubts and confusion about the government stand on the issue. “There is no need to worry, neither the students nor the migrant workers will pay for their return to home.”

“Once these migrant workers or eligible people, arriving from outside the state, complete their 21-day isolation at designated quarantine centres, the expenses incurred for boarding special trains will be reimbursed. Thus, each worker will be getting a minimum of ₹1,000,” the CM said.