Delhi Police, LG quell fears over rumours of ban on Azaan

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 23:41 IST

New Delhi: With Ramzan starting Saturday, Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and the police on Friday said there is no ban on Azaan (a call to prayer) from mosques in the national Capital.

This comes a day after a video of two Delhi Police constables purportedly warning the caretaker of a mosque in north-west Delhi’s Rohini did the rounds on social media. In the video, the constables can be heard telling the caretaker and a local resident that “Azaan ke liye bhi mana kar diya hai LG saab ne (The Lieutenant Governor has banned Azaan as well)”.

Delhi L-G Anil Baijal, in a tweet on Friday, said Ramzan should be observed while following the lockdown guidelines, and made a reference to the Delhi Police’s instructions for the same.

About an hour before Baijal’s statement, the Delhi Police had tweeted: “Azaan may be carried out in accordance with NGT [National Green Tribunal] guidelines,” along with some other instructions.

By the evening, though, the L-G tweeted that disciplinary action had been initiated against the erring police personnel. “It has come to notice that a video has been circulating in social media regarding instructions being given for not reciting azaan by police. @DelhiPolice has already communicated that no such instructions have been given and has clarified the same in their advisory,” Baijal tweeted.

“Disciplinary action is being taken against the erring police officials. Appeal to observe the holy month of Ramzan as per the advisory given below to stay safe and follow lockdown in your, and public interest. Stay home, stay safe,” he added.

Clarifying the Delhi government’s stand, Sisodia tweeted, “There is no restriction on Azaan. In a lockdown, there is a complete ban on the gathering of people for prayers in mosques or for worship etc. at any other religious place.”

According to deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pramod Kumar Mishra, the constables in the video were confused between the meaning of “Azaan” and “Namaaz”.

“We have removed the two policemen from the beat. There is no ban on Azaan. However, the gathering of people in any religious establishment for prayers is banned to maintain social distancing. Those already inside the establishments can offer prayers there while the general public can do so inside their homes,” the DCP said.

Local religious leaders, however, allege that in some places, local mosques were not allowed to use loudspeakers for Azaan.

Hafiz Mohammad Javed, a social activist, said: “Due to some misinformation, mosques in some parts of Delhi were not allowed to use loudspeakers for Azaan. With Ramzan starting Saturday, Azaan is important to inform people about the timings for Sehri and Iftar so that they can observe fasts and offer prayers.”

Maulana Jameel Ahmed of Madeena Mosque in Durga Park in west Delhi’s Sagarpur area said the police have not allowed him to perform Azaan for around 20-25 days. “They said it is not allowed. We have requested senior officials to allow us to do Azaan during the month of Ramzan. There are a lot of people who are uneducated and depend on announcements from their local mosque for prayers,” said Ahmed.

A senior police officer from southwest district, of which Sagarpur is a part, said they had verbally advised religious establishments in the locality against the use of loudspeakers, because people had started to step out of their homes and head to the establishments to pray.

“It was negating the purpose of social distancing and police personnel were finding it difficult to enforce lockdown orders. However, it was a temporary restriction and not for the Ramzan season. Azaan should be done but within the decibel level permitted by the NGT. Also, there should be no violations of the lockdown,” the officer said, asking not to be named.

“It is requested that Namaz may be performed while staying indoors and have Sehri at home. All must stand united to fight Covid-19 pandemic and follow the guidelines,” the Delhi Police tweeted Friday.

Javed said, “I have been making announcements from nearby mosques telling people to stay at home due to the Covid-19 outbreak. It is in our interest that we all stay at home.”

Many police officers said they have been taking the help of religious leaders to convince people to stay indoors.

On the video and allegations of the ban on Azaan, the Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, said the issue had been resolved after he brought the matter to the notice of senior officials in the police department and the Delhi government.

“Both Azaan and Namaaz will be performed, but all guidelines issued by the government will also be followed. I have appealed to people to maintain social distancing and offer prayers at their homes. This coronavirus disease (Covid-19) can be eradicated from our country only when we follow the lockdown norms strictly,” Bukhari said.