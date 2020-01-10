Delhi polls: BJP forms 15-member committee to select candidates

cities

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 23:55 IST

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Delhi unit on Friday announced its 15-member election committee for the state assembly elections slated for February 8. Delhi BJP chief and member of Parliament from northeast Delhi Lok Sabha, Manoj Tiwari, is the head of the committee, which will play a key role in the selection of potential candidates for the assembly polls.

The BJP had on Thursday completed its process of identifying and collecting names of candidates from the grassroots workers. The party had on Wednesday sent observers, including leaders from the central and state BJP unit, to 14 districts in the seven parliamentary constituencies in the city to collect names of potential candidates from block and district-level workers and local volunteers. Names of three candidates from each assembly constituency, who the grassroots workers thought would be most suitable to contest the assembly polls, were collected.

“This state election committee will now scrutinise names of the potential candidates collected during the exercise. Names of shortlisted candidates will then be sent to the central leadership for the final process. This committee is being headed by the party’s state president,” said Delhi BJP general secretary Rajesh Bhatia.

Besides Tiwari, the committee includes all BJP MPs from Delhi, the party’s national general secretary Anil Jain, national vice-president Dushyant Gautam, national secretary RP Singh, former Delhi BJP presidents Vijay Goel and Satish Upadhyay, organisation secretary Sidharthan, leader of opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta and Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha president Punam Jha.

The party had announced an election management committee in the last week of December 2019, besides 35 panels for various election-related works.

“The election management committee will monitor poll campaigns while the newly-formed state election committee will not only select candidates but also keep a close watch on all election-related issues. The first list of the final candidates is likely to come out within a week,” a state BJP functionary said.

Meanwhile, BJP’s national working president JP Nadda convened a meeting with workers from five assembly constituencies – Wazirpur, Trinagar, Sadar, Timarpur and Burari – and exhorted them to go door-to-door and spread information about public welfare initiatives of the Central government.

“No one should be left behind. Tell them about initiatives such as providing ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies, among others. The message ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi should reach to everyone and also expose the failures of the state government before the people,” Nadda said.

The meeting was also attended by state BJP chief Tiwari, Union minister Harsh Vardhan and Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Chahal.