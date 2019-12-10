e-paper
Delhi records coldest morning at 7.4 degrees, light rain expected in a couple of days

cities Updated: Dec 10, 2019 20:20 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi:

Delhi recorded its coldest morning for the season on Tuesday at 7.4 degree C, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

A western disturbance is likely to bring light rain and thundershowers to Delhi and NCR on December 12 and 13 when the minimum temperature will go up temporarily before falling again December 14 onward.

The maximum temperature was 22.8 degree C, a departure of 1 degrees from normal.

A western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels lies over eastern parts of Iran and adjoining Afghanistan.

“It is likely to affect north Indian region from the night of December 10. Under its influence, an induced cyclonic circulation is likely to form over southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan on the night of December 11. It is likely to move east-northeastwards and cause light rain or snow from December 10 night onward over the Western Himalayan Region with maximum intensity on December 12 and 13 with widespread rain and snow with some heavy falls over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Uttarakhand,” IMD’s weather bulletin said on Tuesday.

The western disturbance is also likely to bring light rain to Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh on December 12 and 12; over East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on December 13 and 14.

“There are high clouds over Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir. There will be clouding over Delhi and NCR also on December 12 and 13, which is why minimum temperature is likely to rise briefly,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, Regional Weather Forecasting Centre.

Strong surface winds (wind speed reaching 25-35 kmph) is also likely over Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh on December 12 and 13.

