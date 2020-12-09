Delhi riots: Accused gets interim bail to attend sister’s wedding

cities

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 21:30 IST

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday granted interim bail to an accused in two cases related to the communal riots in north east Delhi on “humanitarian grounds” to attend his sister’s wedding. The court said the fact that he (the accused) was the “sole brother” of four sisters and one of them was getting married was weighing heavily on his (judge’s) mind.

Additional sessions judge Vinod Yadav granted interim bail to him from December 10 to December 12 on furnishing a bond of Rs 50,000 with one surety of like amount each in both the cases.

Shubham was arrested in the cases related to the murder of two local persons during the communal violence in Dayalpur area in February.

The court granted the interim relief after his counsel gave an undertaking that the accused would not seek extension of his interim bail on any ground whatsoever and would surrender before the jail authorities on December 12.

“The fact that applicant (Shubham) is the “sole brother” of four sisters and one of his sisters is getting married is weighing heavily on my mind. The counsel for the applicant has undertaken that the applicant shall not seek extension of interim bail on any ground whatsoever and he shall duly surrender before the jail authorities after availing the interim bail.

“As such, purely on humanitarian grounds, the applicant is admitted to interim bail in the matter from December 10, 2020 to December 12,2020…” the judge said in his order.