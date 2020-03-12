Delhi school attendance to go digital from April 1

cities

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 22:05 IST

New Delhi:

The Delhi government on Thursday decided to mark students’ attendance online from April 1 as part of its plan to do away with paper work in its schools. It will also switch to the digital mode for examination results.

The decision was taken in a meeting between Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia and directorate of education (DoE) officials.

“Starting April 1, attendance in every school government should be marked on tablets. I want zero paper-work. Section-wise attendance should be marked by teachers. We are aiming to build a robust software for our attendance system so that every deputy director will get a notification about students’ attendance in each section of each school within their zones,” Sisodia said in a statement.

Sisodia, who is so the deputy chief minister of Delhi, directed the DoE to provide tablets to all government school teachers.

“Examination results also have to be uploaded and maintained online (on tablets). Let us do away with paperwork for examination results too,” he said.

The DoE has been asked to install video conferencing facilities in all government schools by April end for easier communication among school officials and the education department.

He instructed all district education officers to keep a track of the installation of CCTV cameras in classrooms.

“Each deputy director should keep a track of the number of CCTV cameras already installed in the schools within their zone, whether they are functional or not, and if password has been provided to parents. Passwords have to be provided to parents for classrooms where CCTVs have been installed so that they can access the class of their wards,” he said

The Delhi government has already CCTV installed cameras in around 300 schools.