Delhi school official suspended over irregularities, misbehaviour

A Delhi government-run co-education school in east Delhi’s Bhajanpura has suspended an official after the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) found him responsible for several irregularities.

The commission also received complains that he allegedly “misbehaved” with female students.

A DCPCR team had inspected the school last month and found irregularities, including non-functional CCTV cameras and ceiling fans, lack of hygiene, unavailability of proper black boards and issues in the distribution of mid-day meals.

In a notice issued to the school principal and deputy director education (north-east), DCPCR member Anurag Kundu said the estate manager of the school was allegedly misbehaving with girls regularly. “The students informed the commission that there are only male sports teachers in the morning shift, which makes girl students uncomfortable while playing,” the notice said.

The commission was also informed by the students the teachers use mobile phones in class. “It was observed that the school lacks sufficient number of blackboards and those available are fragile and rugged,” the DCPCR said.

The notice said the biology lab was converted in a classroom and the physics lab was found to be in a proper shape. It was also found the school does not have any emergency exit.

Despite several attempts, the principal did not respond to calls and messages. A school official shared a notice signed by the head of school (HoS), which states that he has terminated the services of the estate manager.

The estate manager refused to comment.

