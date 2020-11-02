Delhi should check its own sources of pollution: PPCB

cities

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 20:42 IST

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) on Monday reiterated that the state’s farmers cannot be blamed for the deteriorating air quality index of its neighbour, Delhi, stating the National Capital has its own sources of pollution. PPCB chairman AS Marwaha said that rather than blaming Punjab for the poor air quality, Delhi should check its own sources of pollution.

“It is scientifically not possible for stubble burning in Punjab to affect Delhi. There are two major particulate matters in Delhi’s pollution-- PM 10 and PM 2.5. The particle PM 10 is very heavy and can travel in air only up to 25 km. So it cannot be possibly reaching Delhi.”

“PM 2.5 is a light particle and can travel up to 150 kms,” he said, adding that Delhi’s own activities are producing PM 10 and PM 2.5 particles.

“However, there is another particle PM 1, which is very light and can travel up to 250kms. PM 1 particle maybe marginally contributing to Delhi’s air pollution but there is no study to establish it,” Marwaha said.

The PPCB chairman further said that had farm fires in Punjab been the reason for Delhi’s deteriorating air quality, then the ambient air quality of Punjab would have also shown similar trends. “Punjab’s AQI is generally in the moderate range (100-200) while Delhi often crosses the “very poor” category,” he stated.

The board’s member secretary, Krunesh Garg, said, “Punjab is always blamed for Delhi’s pollution, which is not right. The state probably contributes about 1-2 % to Delhi’s pollution. Stubble burning incidents within a 100 km radius of Delhi are more responsible for its air quality than Punjab, which is 250kms away from Delhi.”