Delhi Sikh body suspends ex-president Manjit Singh GK’s membership

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 16:47 IST

CHANDIGARH: The general house of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Friday suspended its former president Manjit Singh GK from the membership of the gurdwara body.

GK was elected as a member of the committee in 2017.

Led by its president Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the general body asked GK to deposit Rs 55 crore into DSGMC accounts, which according to Sirsa, his predecessor usurped during his tenure as the gurdwara body head.

The DSGMC said that in case GK deposited the money, the committee would consider revoking his membership.

Due to allegations of swindling gurdwara body funds, GK was forced to step down from the post of DSGMC president in November 2018. Earlier, Delhi Police had registered a case of corruption against him.

He headed the Shiromani Akali Dal’s Delhi unit but was placed under suspension by the party in May 2019.

Meanwhile, GK has termed the decision taken at the general house meeting illegal because he is an elected representative and argues that there is no provision in DSGMC rules to suspend his membership.