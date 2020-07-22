e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Delhi: Three former bouncers ram vehicles in bid to escape after robbing car

Delhi: Three former bouncers ram vehicles in bid to escape after robbing car

cities Updated: Jul 22, 2020 23:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Three former bouncers of Lady Hardinge Medical College, who allegedly took to crime after losing their jobs a few months ago, went on to ram multiple vehicles on a 15-kilometer stretch of road while being chased by the police after having robbed a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in north Delhi’s Burari on Monday afternoon, the police said.

Their run came to an end near Kashmere Gate when they found themselves stuck in a traffic jam near Kashmere Gate, thanks to the police’s plan to also set up pickets along the route of the hot chase.

By the end of the chase, the fleeing suspects had allegedly rammed at least 10 vehicles along the route, even as none of the occupants of those vehicles were hurt.

Monika Bhardwaj, deputy commissioner of police (north district), identified the arrested men as Deepak Dalal, Brij Bihari and Nirala Kumar Singh -- all aged 24 years. She said Deepak is from Jhajjar in Haryana while the other two are from Delhi’s Kirari.

“Until four months ago, they worked as bouncers at the Lady Hardinge Medical College. When their contract expired, they were left unemployed. They planned to start robbing cars to make quick money during their unemployment,” the DCP said.

On Monday, they allegedly borrowed a friend’s Hyundai i10 car and set out to scout for targets. “Around 1pm, they intercepted a Mahindra XUV300 car outside a banquet hall in Burari and told it’s driver, Naresh Kumar, that he had rammed their car and that he needed to pay for repairs,” said the DCP.

The SUV driver worked for a west Delhi businessman and was alone in the vehicle at the time.

“Suddenly, one of the bouncers entered the driver’s side of the car and pushed Kumar to the adjacent seat. The others also got in and drove away,” said the DCP.

When they neared a gate of the Nirankari Mandal near Burari, they allegedly slowed the car down, pushed Kumar out and sped away in the SUV.

Police said Kumar hurriedly dialled the local police who quickly launched a pursuit. “The robbed car was first chased towards Mukundpur from where the suspects turned back towards Kashmere Gate,” the DCP said.

Until this point, the suspects had allegedly rammed seven vehicles.

“Even as the chase continued, the police flashed the robbed vehicle’s number so that pickets could hurriedly be set up along the possible routes of escape,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, the car rammed three more vehicles before it reached Kashmere Gate.

“By the time the SUV reached Kashmere Gate, the police team chasing it had lost its trail. But the car ended up getting stuck in a little traffic jam which was actually created by the policemen at the picket to prevent any escape,” said the DCP.

The suspects were confronted and caught before they could escape. The damaged SUV was recovered from them. An FIR with IPC sections for robbery has been registered against them.

top news
‘Nation you can trust’:PM Modi tells why world must chose India post Covid crisis
‘Nation you can trust’:PM Modi tells why world must chose India post Covid crisis
In letter to PM Modi, Gehlot alleges ‘despicable attempts’ to topple govt
In letter to PM Modi, Gehlot alleges ‘despicable attempts’ to topple govt
‘India, US need to focus on something ‘bigger’ as they talk trade’, says Jaishankar
‘India, US need to focus on something ‘bigger’ as they talk trade’, says Jaishankar
India can power post-Covid-19 global recovery, says PM Modi
India can power post-Covid-19 global recovery, says PM Modi
Ukraine president defends movie post to end hostage crisis
Ukraine president defends movie post to end hostage crisis
Delhi woman, alert neighbours foil abduction bid, manage to save 4-year-old
Delhi woman, alert neighbours foil abduction bid, manage to save 4-year-old
BSF jawan dismissed for trans-border drugs and weapons smuggling
BSF jawan dismissed for trans-border drugs and weapons smuggling
Watch: Mother fights off kidnappers, saves 4-yr-old child; incident on CCTV
Watch: Mother fights off kidnappers, saves 4-yr-old child; incident on CCTV
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In