Delhi: Three former bouncers ram vehicles in bid to escape after robbing car

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 23:14 IST

New Delhi: Three former bouncers of Lady Hardinge Medical College, who allegedly took to crime after losing their jobs a few months ago, went on to ram multiple vehicles on a 15-kilometer stretch of road while being chased by the police after having robbed a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in north Delhi’s Burari on Monday afternoon, the police said.

Their run came to an end near Kashmere Gate when they found themselves stuck in a traffic jam near Kashmere Gate, thanks to the police’s plan to also set up pickets along the route of the hot chase.

By the end of the chase, the fleeing suspects had allegedly rammed at least 10 vehicles along the route, even as none of the occupants of those vehicles were hurt.

Monika Bhardwaj, deputy commissioner of police (north district), identified the arrested men as Deepak Dalal, Brij Bihari and Nirala Kumar Singh -- all aged 24 years. She said Deepak is from Jhajjar in Haryana while the other two are from Delhi’s Kirari.

“Until four months ago, they worked as bouncers at the Lady Hardinge Medical College. When their contract expired, they were left unemployed. They planned to start robbing cars to make quick money during their unemployment,” the DCP said.

On Monday, they allegedly borrowed a friend’s Hyundai i10 car and set out to scout for targets. “Around 1pm, they intercepted a Mahindra XUV300 car outside a banquet hall in Burari and told it’s driver, Naresh Kumar, that he had rammed their car and that he needed to pay for repairs,” said the DCP.

The SUV driver worked for a west Delhi businessman and was alone in the vehicle at the time.

“Suddenly, one of the bouncers entered the driver’s side of the car and pushed Kumar to the adjacent seat. The others also got in and drove away,” said the DCP.

When they neared a gate of the Nirankari Mandal near Burari, they allegedly slowed the car down, pushed Kumar out and sped away in the SUV.

Police said Kumar hurriedly dialled the local police who quickly launched a pursuit. “The robbed car was first chased towards Mukundpur from where the suspects turned back towards Kashmere Gate,” the DCP said.

Until this point, the suspects had allegedly rammed seven vehicles.

“Even as the chase continued, the police flashed the robbed vehicle’s number so that pickets could hurriedly be set up along the possible routes of escape,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, the car rammed three more vehicles before it reached Kashmere Gate.

“By the time the SUV reached Kashmere Gate, the police team chasing it had lost its trail. But the car ended up getting stuck in a little traffic jam which was actually created by the policemen at the picket to prevent any escape,” said the DCP.

The suspects were confronted and caught before they could escape. The damaged SUV was recovered from them. An FIR with IPC sections for robbery has been registered against them.